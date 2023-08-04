Exclusive: New Infinix Zero series smartphone launching next month, along with TV and Laptop

In recent times, Infinix has been gaining momentum in the Indian smartphone market. With the introduction of Infinix GT 10 Pro at a highly competitive price, the brand has signalled its determination to challenge its rivals. However, the brand is not stopping there. In September, Infinix is set to launch a new Zero series smartphone, a Mid Premium laptop, and a range of TVs.

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, said to the Mobile Indian, on the side tracks of Infinix GT 10 Pro launch, “We are going to launch our premium Zero series smartphone in India next month.” He further gave us some interesting insights about how the brand’s vision has progressed in the past few years.

Infinix Zero series is the flagship smartphone lineup from the Transsion group’s brand. The new Zero series launch in India will come nearly 7 months after the last devices from the same series debuted in India, which were the Zero 5G 2023 series handsets. Apart from this, Kapoor confirmed that a new laptop will also be launched in the mid-premium segment in September. However, he didn’t share any other details regarding either of the launches.

Not only that, but Infinix will also debut its new QLED series of Smart TVs in India in 55- and 65-inch models. These TVs are touted to run on LG’s WebOS, thereby ditching Android TV OS found on the majority of the smart TVs launching nowadays. The brand seems to be readying a portfolio for the Diwali season that’s nearing in India. It will offer buyers a bunch of options to choose from in most product categories, from laptops to smart TVs.