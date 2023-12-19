Samsung Top Load EcoBubble Washing Machine Wins BEE Appliance Of The Year Award: Why is it significant?

Samsung announced that it has won the ‘Appliance of the Year’ award for its Top Load EcoBubble Washing Machine at the National Energy Conservation Awards hosted by Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE). The award was presented by Droupadi Murmu, Honorable President of India.

Samsung Top Load EcoBubble Washing Machine: Price, Features

The EcoBubble range of top-load washing machines from Samsung is available in three sizes, including 8kg, 9kg and 10kg. Their prices range from Rs 18,990 to Rs 30,000, where the drum size and set of features vary from variant to variant.

As for the features, Samsung says that EcoBubble technology is a combination of two core features, including BubbleStorm technology and DualStorm pulsator. The former enables 2.5X faster detergent penetration, whereas the DualStorm pulsator creates a strong water current inside the drum to clean clothes effectively, claims the brand.

The Ecobubble technology and Digital Inverter Technology get clothes clean using 73% less energy and 19% less water. Meanwhile, the BubbleStorm technology helps detergent penetrate fabric 2.5x faster and gives 20% better fabric care.

It carries a feature called Hygiene Steam, which deep cleans clothes by releasing steam from the bottom of the drum and making the laundry thoroughly saturated. Hygiene Steam removes ingrained grime and 99.9% of bacteria and allergens, according to the brand. The laundry then gets an intensive and hygienic clean with hot water and steam at 60°C to sanitise clothes and remove stubborn and oily stains.

It also boasts of smart features, which can pair your smartphone with the SmartThings App using Wi-Fi. Laundry Recipe, Laundry Planner and HomeCare Wizard are some of the features available. Next, there’s digital inverter technology, which lowers the noise levels while consuming 40% less energy than a conventional motor. The SuperSpeed feature enables users to cut the normal laundry time by up to 40% and get clothes thoroughly clean. Super Speed washes a load in just 29 minutes.

Why is the BEE Appliance Of The Year award significant?

In 1991, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) declared 14th December as the National Energy Conservation Day to give recognition through awards to companies across sectors that have taken special efforts to reduce energy consumption.

Firstly, the EcoBubble Washing Machine from Samsung has been given a 5-star rating from BEE regarding energy efficiency, which means that the washing machine is one of the most efficient home appliances available on the market.

Further, while every company can achieve a 5-star rating from BEE, not every one of them gets an award such as this one. The award given by the government of India through the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) is a significant recognition of Samsung’s top-load EcoBubble washing machine. It shows that the appliance meets the highest energy efficiency and environmental performance standards in the Indian market.

The award also reflects Samsung’s contribution to the national goal of reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions through innovative and sustainable technologies. By winning the award, Samsung has demonstrated its leadership and excellence in the home appliances sector and set a benchmark for other manufacturers.