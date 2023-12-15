High-risk security alert for Samsung Smartphones issued: How to keep Samsung phones safe?

The Indian government has released a high-risk security advisory for Samsung smartphone users, cautioning them about a danger that could put their personal information and device security at risk. The warning comes from the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which is the national organization responsible for managing cyber incidents.

The CERT-In researchers have identified multiple security vulnerabilities in Samsung products that pose a serious threat. These flaws can allow attackers to bypass security measures, access sensitive data, and run unauthorized code on targeted systems. The CERT-In advisory outlines how these diverse vulnerabilities affect various aspects of the Samsung ecosystem.

As per CERT-In, the vulnerabilities detected in Samsung products arise from issues like:

Improper access control in Knox features.

Integer overflow flaw in facial recognition software.

Authorisation issues with the AR Emoji app.

Incorrect handling of errors in Knox security software.

Multiple memory corruption vulnerabilities in various system components.

Incorrect data size verification in the software library.

Unvalidated user input in the Smart Clip app.

Hijacking of certain App interactions in contacts.

The security note warns that there are several issues that could be exploited by attackers to gain unauthorized access to a targeted system. These issues include triggering heap overflow and stack-based buffer overflow, accessing device SIM PIN, broadcasting with elevated privilege, reading sandbox data of AR Emoji, bypassing Knox Guard lock by changing system time, accessing arbitrary files, gaining access to sensitive information, executing arbitrary code, and compromising the targeted system.

These vulnerabilities affected Samsung smartphones on Android versions 11, 12, 13, and 14, putting a wide range of Samsung devices, including the brand’s flagship Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and other Samsung devices at risk.

How to keep your Samsung Smartphone safe from hackers?

To ensure the safety of your Samsung smartphone, it’s important to keep it updated with the latest security patches. Samsung has recently released the December 2023 security patch for its Galaxy S23 series. We strongly advise all users to install this update immediately by going to Settings > Software Update > Download & Install.