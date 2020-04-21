Advertisement

Samsung to make a 600MP image sensor

By: Ayush Mahapatra, The Mobile Indian, Kolkata Last updated : April 21, 2020 7:29 pm

Latest News

In a blog by Samsung, it is stated that Samsung is working on an image sensor with a resolution of 600MP which will be capable of capturing more details than the human eye.
Advertisement

In the race for creating the best smartphone camera, manufacturers are going for image sensors with high pixel count. Samsung is in the lead with its 108MP camera that it featured last year in August and now resides in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. But, according to reports, Samsung wants to push this resolution race to the next level by competing with the human eye!

 

In a blog by Samsung, it is stated that Samsung is working on an image sensor with a resolution of 600MP which will be capable of capturing more details than the human eye. “The image sensors we ourselves perceive the world through – our eyes – are said to match a resolution of around 500 megapixels (Mp). Compared to most DSLR cameras today that offer 40Mp resolution and flagship smartphones with 12Mp, we as an industry still have a long way to go to be able to match human perception capabilities.” Said the blog

Advertisement

 

Developing such a massive resolution sensor will have its hurdles the biggest being the pixel size. “Simply putting as many pixels as possible together into a sensor might seem like the easy fix, but this would result in a massive image sensor that takes over the entirety of a device. In order to fit millions of pixels in today’s smartphones that feature other cutting-edge specs like high screen-to-body ratios and slim designs, pixels inevitably have to shrink so that sensors can be as compact as possible. “said the company. 

 

Smaller pixels leads to fuzzy, dull and dark images with poor low light performance as the small pixel size allows for the sensor to receive less light information. Samsung has a workaround this. Their proprietary pixel binning technology called the ‘Nonacell technology,’, dramatically increases the amount of light absorption pixels are capable of. Compared to previous Tetracell technology which features a 2×2 array, the 3×3 pixel structure of Nonacell technology allows, for instance, nine 0.8μm pixels to function as one 2.4-μm pixel. This also mitigates the issue raised by low-light settings where light information is often scarce.

 

The production of a 600MP will not only be used in the mobile imaging industry but also areas like agriculture and biology. These image sensors are capable of detecting light wavelengths beyond the human vision range making them very useful. These sensors will also be used into other rapidly-emerging fields such as autonomous vehicles, IoT and drones.

 

Samsung planning to launch 600-megapixel camera sensor in the future

Samsung announces blood pressure monitoring application for Galaxy Watch devices

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip receives new update with improved camera Flex Mode, April security patch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite recieves One UI 2.1 update with April security patch

Samsung introduces Hand Wash app for its Galaxy Watch users

Samsung Galaxy A30s receiving Android 10 update with One UI 2.0

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: 108MP 600MP Samsung Imaging Galaxy S20 Ultra pixels

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Samsung planning to launch 600-megapixel camera sensor in the future

Redmi K30i reportedly in the works, tipped to come with 48MP quad cameras

Android 10 based ColorOS 7 now rolling out to Oppo Reno 2, Reno Z, F11, F11 Pro, R17

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Top 5 TikTok alternatives

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes
Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?

Realme Narzo Postponed for 2nd Time: Wast it Welcome or insensitive move?
Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!

Zoom App: Top 10 Tips to keep yourself SAFE!
E-bikes: Where does India Stand?

E-bikes: Where does India Stand?
Should you use AC during COVID19?

Should you use AC during COVID19?
Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Top 10 prepaid plans from from Vodafone Idea

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Top 10 myths about Coronavirus pandemic!

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies