Samsung to launch clamshell foldable smartphone before Galaxy S11 series

The Galaxy foldable smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch display and it will feature a vertically folding design, which will be similar to what we have seen with Moto Razr 2019.

Advertisement

Samsung is expected to launch its second foldable smartphone with a clamshell design pretty soon. As per a new report, the brand is looking to launch the smartphone before teh Galaxy S11 series.

As per a report by Yonhap News, the company is currently in talks with three mobile carriers of South Korea to launch the latest foldable smartphone in its home country. The report highlights that the brand will hold an Unpacked event in the United States in mid-February, where it will launch the latest clamshell foldable smartphone. The model is said to go on sale immediately after the launch event.

The report further highlights that the upcoming Galaxy foldable smartphone will come with a 6.7-inch display and it will feature a vertically folding design, which will be similar to what we have seen with Moto Razr 2019. The foldable smartphone from Samsung will be available in the mid-$1,000 range.

Advertisement

Previously, it was reported that the company will launch Galaxy S11 series and Galaxy Fold 2 smartphones on February 18 next year. The launch event will be held in San Francisco, the same place where Samsung introduced its Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy Fold 2 will be a clamshell foldable smartphone, which was teased during Samsung’s annual developer conference.

Earlier, some alleged photos were leaked online revealing the upcoming smartphone. The alleged photos have been leaked on Chinese social media site Weibo and it shows a clamshell Samsung foldable smartphone. The image reveals that the Galaxy Fold 2 will come with a similar design language as recently seen with Moto RAZR 2019. This means users can fold the smartphone vertically, just like a flip phone.