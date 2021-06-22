Advertisement

Samsung to host a virtual MWC event on June 28

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 22, 2021 12:11 pm

Latest News

Samsung is all set to host another virtual event at MWC 2021 on June 28. The event is expected to unveil the upcoming Samsung smartwatch powered by WearOS

Samsung is all set to host a new virtual event at this year's Mobile World Congress. The event is set to take place on June 28, although there's no word on what the South Korean manufacturer is set to launch at the event. 

 

But the company did share a teaser that gives a hint of what the event could bring, including a foldable, a smartwatch and a tablet. There's also a possibility that the event could give us further hint on what the company is planning to launch at the future 'Galaxy Unpacked' event that would be held later this year. 

 

The Samsung MWC Virtual Event will be hosted online at 07:15 pm CET (10:45 pm IST) on June 28. It will be live-streamed through Samsung's official YouTube channel and the Samsung Newsroom site.

 

Read More: Samsung's upcoming Wear smartwatch could have slimmer bezels, 5nm processor

 

The teaser shared by the company also contains the vectors of the rear camera module of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the logo of Samsung Knox security. Samsung also said that it would unveil “a vision for the future of smartwatches” at the event that “will provide new experiences for users and new opportunities for developers". 

 

This could mean that we may finally witness the first WearOS powered smartwatch by Samsung after announcing its partnership with Google at this year's I/O event. Apart from this, we already know that Samsung is working on many other devices, including Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Tab S8 series and the Watch Active 4 series. These devices are expected to arrive on August 3 at the rumoured Galaxy Unpacked event. 

Samsung's upcoming Wear smartwatch could have slimmer bezels, 5nm processor

Samsung and AMD's new GPU delayed, leaks suggest

Samsung completes the shift of Display Manufacturing unit from China to Uttar Pradesh

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 might be priced lower than its predecessor

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 reportedly are in mass production now

Latest News from Samsung

Tags: Samsung

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

All 15 railway stations in Kashmir Valley get free Public Wi-Fi services

India strongly rejects criticism of new IT rules by UN

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 Gaming Laptops under Rs 60,000

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

5G in India

5G in India
Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?

Can we only make copies of pubg and TikTok only?
Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!

Latest Picture Story

iQOO Z3 5G In-depth Camera Review

Twitter Blue Subscription: Things you should know

Airtel, Vi, Jio Plans that offer free OTT subscription

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies