Samsung introduces The Frame 2020 and 10 new Smart TVs in India

Samsung has today announced the launch of its latest range of Smart TVs in India along with its flagship The Frame 2020. The brand has introduced 10 new Smart TVs in the country and all the products will be available for purchase from Flipkart, Amazon and Samsung Shop starting from June 19, 2020.

Samsung The Frame 2020 and Smart TVs price in India

To start with The Frame 2020, the TV will be available in three sizes – 50-inch (1m 25 cm), 55-inch (1m 38cm) and 65-inch (1m 63cm), for Rs 74,990, Rs 84,990, Rs139,990, respectively. The Frame 2020 will come with 10-year no screen burn-in warranty, and one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.

The online Smart TV models will come in sizes starting from 32 inches (80cm) and going up till 65 inches (1m 63cm). The 4K UHD TVs come in four sizes 43-inch (1m 08cm), 50-inch (1m 25cm), 55-inch (1m 38cm) and 65-inch (1m 63cm). The new FHD and HD Ready Smart TV range will be available in 43-inch (1m 08cm) and 32-inch (80cm) respectively.

Among the new range of online Smart TVs, Samsung’s 4K UHD Smart TV models will range from Rs 36,990 for the 43-inch version to Rs 89,990 for the 65-inch version, while FHD and HD Ready Smart TV models will start from Rs 14,490 for the 32-inch model and go up to Rs 31,990 for the 43-inch model. The new range of TVs will come with a one-year comprehensive warranty and one-year additional warranty on the panel.

The company has also introduced some offers with the launch of its Smart TVs. To start with, consumers doing pre-paid transactions in the first 48 hours of the sale on Flipkart for The Frame and online Smart TVs, using their credit cards and debit cards will get an additional instant cashback of up to Rs 1,500. Amazon consumers will get instant cashback up to Rs 1,000 on pre-paid transactions through their SBI credit cards. Consumers can also avail exciting no-cost EMI options, with EMI starting Rs 3,125 for 24 months for The Frame 2020, and Rs 805 for 18 months for the new range of online Smart TVs.

Samsung The Frame 2020 specifications and features

The Samsung The Frame 2020 comes loaded with a host of interesting features. The Smart TV is loaded with Samsung's Quantum Dot technology and HDR 10+ technology for enhanced viewing experience. The Smart TV comes with Quantum Processor 4K that up-scale content for better details. The processor comes with a clock speed of 1.7GHz. It also comes with Adaptive Picture technology that automatically adjusts the screen brightness and contrast based on the surrounding light.

The Frame 2020 comes with an active voice amplifier that senses the surrounding sound in real-time to adjust the volume. It also analyses each scene in real-time to identify and render the sound type. The Auto Hotspot feature automatically connects with smartphone hotspots in case WiFi is not available. It also comes with a multi-view that basically sets up two streams on the screen.

It also features Art Mode, which displays artworks and photos when it is switched off. There is an Art Store that shows 1,200+ artworks around the world. The Frame 2020 comes with a free three-month subscription to the Samsung Art Store and once the subscription is over, users have to pay Rs 299 per month for the service. The Frame also comes with motion and brightness sensors. The Frame 2020 works with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant and it can be wirelessly connected with a range of smart devices with SmartThings app and One remote control. It also supports AirPlay 2 and it features Apple TV application as well.

Samsung Smart TVs

The latest online range of Smart TVs supports Bixby, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It comes with a universal guide that helps users to find their favourite movies and TV shows from different streaming services including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, VOOT, VOOT Kids, Jio Cinema, Hotstar and so on.

It comes with a new game mode that offers lag-free gaming experience and it comes with a built-in music player that offers some interesting visual elements. The series also comes with Personal Computer mode that transforms the TV into a PC. One can create documents for work from the cloud with the range of Smart TVs. It also comes with wireless screen mirroring without an internet connection.

Samsung TVs transform into a virtual cloud to automatically store one’s favourite moments. The pictures and videos from a smartphone are transferred automatically and wirelessly without an internet connection on to a USB drive connected to the TV, which is password protected. It also comes with Live Cast feature that allows users to share a live stream with anyone having access to the user’s Samsung Smart TV