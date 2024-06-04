Samsung Sues Oura To Protect Galaxy Ring

As a bold legal manoeuvre, Samsung has initiated a lawsuit against Oura, the smart ring manufacturer, in anticipation of the launch of its own wearable hardware, the Galaxy Ring. This action is a strategic effort by Samsung to circumvent potential intellectual property disputes by Oura that could overshadow the Galaxy Ring’s market entry that’s scheduled for August.

Samsung’s lawsuit emerges as a defensive strategy to protect its upcoming product from patent infringement lawsuits. Oura, known for its stronghold in the smart ring sector, has a reputation for filing lawsuits against smaller competitors in the wearable tech arena by leveraging its patent portfolio, sometimes even before the competition has entered the market.

Samsung’s legal filing highlights a pattern of what it perceives as aggressive intellectual property protection by Oura, which has raised concerns about potential litigation against the Galaxy Ring. As per Samsung, Oura often files patent suits against competitors based on “features common to virtually all smart rings.” The lawsuit specifically mentions features including sensors, electronics, batteries, and scores derived from sensor data.

The Korean smartphone manufacturer also highlighted some cases in which Oura sued rivals like Ultrahuman, Circular, and RingConn even before they entered the US market.

Samsung further cited a CNBC interview with Oura CEO Tom Hale in which he said the company would keep tabs on Samsung’s Galaxy Ring and “take the action that’s appropriate.” Due to these reasons, Samsung thinks it could be a target for Oura’s lawsuits.

The lawsuit further outlines some of the details of the upcoming Galaxy Ring, such as how its design was finalised in mid-May 2024, with mass production set to commence in mid-June. As per the lawsuit, the Galaxy Ring is poised to make its U.S. and Global debut in or around August once it gets unveiled at the rumoured July 10 Galaxy Unpacked event.

The wearable is anticipated to feature a Vitality Score, heart rate sensor, and possibly blood pressure monitoring and aFib detection, subject to regulatory approval. The Indian as well as the US price of the Galaxy Ring was also leaked earlier last month.

The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications for the smart ring industry. A ruling in favor of Samsung might not only clear the path for the Galaxy Ring’s launch but also encourage more competition and innovation in the sector.