Samsung Rolls Out Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch Update for Galaxy Watch 6 Series

Samsung has begun rolling out the Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches. The company has ended the beta program and those who were a part of it will receive the update first, followed by a full fledged rollout.

The One UI 6 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is rolling out over the air (via SamMobile). Those who were a part of the beta program are now receiving a 136MB update to switch over to the stable version of One UI 6 Watch. The update will come to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series smartwatches soon.

The beta program for the update was available in two regions, including South Korea and the USA, which means that Galaxy Watch 6 series users in these regions will get the update first, with more regions to follow soon.

One UI 6 Watch is based on Wear OS 5 and debuted with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra earlier this year in August. There’s a bunch of new features that are coming as a part of One UI 6 Watch, including a double pinch gesture where you can take a quick action in a variety of situations by pinching your thumb and index finger together twice. You can answer calls, turn off alarms, scroll through notifications, control music, take pictures, and more. A finger icon will appear on buttons that can be controlled with a double pinch.

Faster horizontal scrolling is also an enhancement that is being made available. Next, users can now tap the bottom of their watch face to view a list of ongoing activities such as phone calls, exercises, or music playing. Then, tap an item in the list to easily switch between them. Other updates include a new font, improved battery life, ability to save image attachments, and much more.