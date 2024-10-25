HomeNewsSamsung Rolls Out Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch Update for...

Samsung Rolls Out Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch Update for Galaxy Watch 6 Series

Samsung has begun rolling out the Wear OS 5-based One UI 6 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic.

By Abhishek Malhotra
One UI 6 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 6

Samsung has begun rolling out the 5-based One UI 6 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches. The company has ended the beta program and those who were a part of it will receive the update first, followed by a full fledged rollout.

The One UI 6 Watch update for Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is rolling out over the air (via SamMobile). Those who were a part of the beta program are now receiving a 136MB update to switch over to the stable version of One UI 6 Watch. The update will come to the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 series smartwatches soon.

The beta program for the update was available in two regions, including South Korea and the USA, which means that Galaxy Watch 6 series users in these regions will get the update first, with more regions to follow soon.

Read More: Generative Wallpaper Feature for 2024 Samsung AI TVs Announced

One UI 6 Watch is based on Wear OS 5 and debuted with the Galaxy Watch 7 and Watch Ultra earlier this year in August. There’s a bunch of new features that are coming as a part of One UI 6 Watch, including a double pinch gesture where you can take a quick action in a variety of situations by pinching your thumb and index finger together twice. You can answer calls, turn off alarms, scroll through notifications, control music, take pictures, and more. A finger icon will appear on buttons that can be controlled with a double pinch.

Faster horizontal scrolling is also an enhancement that is being made available. Next, users can now tap the bottom of their watch face to view a list of ongoing activities such as phone calls, exercises, or music playing. Then, tap an item in the list to easily switch between them. Other updates include a new font, improved battery life, ability to save image attachments, and much more.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.