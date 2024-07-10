Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7 1st Impression: Changing Times

Samsung has launched two new smartwatches: the Galaxy Watch 7 and the Galaxy Watch Ultra. Alongside the smartwatches, they have also released the Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6. The Galaxy Watch 7 comes with several improvements compared to the previous generation, while the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a completely new product, known for its durability, positioning it as a direct competitor to the Apple Watch Ultra.

Galaxy Watch 7

The new Galaxy Watch 7 retains the same design as its predecessors, while its strap gets redesigned with ripples all over it. The silicone strap also has hints of orange and blue, similar to what we saw with the Galaxy Watch FE last month. The bezels seem similar to that of the Galaxy Watch 6. Galaxy Watch 7 will be available in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. Galaxy Watch 7 40mm is available in Green and Cream, while Galaxy Watch 7 44mm is available in Green and Silver.

During our initial usage time with the watch, it seemed smooth in terms of performance and responsiveness. Further, it also felt quite comfortable on the hand. Rather than hardware changes, Samsung has focused more on internal changes and software features. For instance, the Galaxy Watch 7 is the first Galaxy smartwatch to feature a dual-frequency GPS system, which can track locations more precisely even in dense urban environments.

It packs a 3nm Exynos W1000 chip, which Samsung claims has three times faster CPU and 30% improved power efficiency of application processor. It runs on One UI 6 Watch based on Wear OS 5.0. There’s 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. In addition, it gets Double Pinch Gestures to control the watch in certain scenarios, similar to what we saw with the latest Apple Watch a few months back.

In addition to the new advanced AI algorithm for sleep analysis, Galaxy Watch 7 offers the De Novo FDA-authorized Sleep Apnea feature, providing a simple, proactive tool to check potential signs of sleep apnea.

One can receive real-time readings and alerts for abnormally high or low heart rates with Heart Rate monitoring, detect irregular heart rhythms suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib) with IHRN (Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification), and get a deeper understanding of their heart health with Electrocardiogram (ECG) and Blood Pressure (BP) monitoring.

The watch also gets an enhanced BioActive Sensor, enabling increased accuracy and empowering you to better understand yourself with comprehensive readings. For the first time, Galaxy Watch7 allows you to conveniently track advanced glycation end products (AGEs) right from your wrist with an AGEs Index.

Galaxy Watch Ultra

The Galaxy Watch Ultra is the newest rugged smartwatch from Samsung. It replaces the Galaxy Watch Classic model. While it doesn’t get the rotatable and functional bezel, it has a rather unique design where a circular display is fitted inside a squircle frame. While we wore it for a short period of time, it felt heavier than the regular Galaxy Watch 7, alongside being thicker.

Same as the Watch 7, it gets a strap that has a rippled design. The watch has a Quick button on the right side, sitting between the two regular buttons. While it may look a small crown, its not functional for rotation, but only for pressing. The watch is available in a single 47mm dial size, while the frame is made up of a Titanium Grade 4 frame and can be submerged in up to 100 m of seawater.

Additionally, Galaxy Watch Ultra operates at a wider range of altitudes, from 500 meters below sea level to 9,000 meters high, to track advanced fitness experiences like swimming in the ocean and cycling in extreme environments. The new Functional Threshold Power (FTP) for cycling accurately measures maximum cycling power in just 4 minutes with AI-powered FTP metrics to unlock full potential based on indicators unique to you.

Galaxy Watch Ultra also provides an advanced Personalized HR Zone, so you can work out at optimal intensity levels based on your physical capabilities. It also gets the energy score feature to show you an estimated amount of energy your body has left. The display has a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. Because we were in indoor lighting, we couldn’t test it, but by the looks of it, the display itself looked impressive.

Samsung claims that the Galaxy Watch Ultra has the longest battery life within the Galaxy Watch line-up, offering up to 100 hours of Power Saving and 48 hours of Exercise Power Saving. The watch’s battery capacity is 590mAh. The Galaxy Watch Ultra also runs on Wear OS 5, gets 2GB RAM, 32GB storage, wireless charging, and more.

It packs Sensors like the Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Bio-signal sensor+ Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, and Light Sensor. The watch is 10ATM and IP68 certified, and it has a MIL-STD-810H certification.