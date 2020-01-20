Samsung Republic Day Offers: Top deals on Smart TVs and more

The company is offering discounts along with attractive finance schemes and cashback offers. The sale is valid until January 31, 2020.

Samsung has announced its Republic Day Sale on its official website and key retail stores across the country. The company is offering discounts along with attractive finance schemes and cashback offers. The sale is valid until January 31, 2020.

Under this offer, the company is offering discounts on its range of home appliances including QLED TV, 4K UHD TV, convection microwave oven, side-by-side refrigerators, frost-free refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, among others. To start with Samsung QLED and 4K UHD TVs, users will get assured gifts such as Galaxy S10 (512GB) worth Rs 76,900, Galaxy A50s (4GB) worth Rs 19,999, Galaxy M30 6GB worth Rs 16,999, Galaxy A10s 2GB worth Rs 8,499 and Samsung U Flex Headphone worth Rs 3,799.

Apart from this, users can also avail a 30-day free subscription for ZEE5. The company has also revealed that users will My Samsung My EMI service with all the products. Under this service, customers will come with an option to choose EMI and down payment as per their budget on select televisions, refrigerators and washing machines.

The company is also giving Flexi EMI offer allowing customers to avail flexible monthly instalment, basis the screen size they purchase, with 2 years Warranty (1+1 extended warranty on Panel) and Free 10 Year NO Screen Burn IN Warranty on select models.

Moving on, for convection microwave oven, consumers will get a free Borosil kit on purchase of 28L and above Convection Microwave Ovens and a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity. During this offer period, Samsung is also providing a 2-year warranty on select air conditioner models.