Moto G06 Power India Launch Teased: What to Expect?

Motorola has teased the Moto G06 Power India launch where it is expected to debut as an entry-level handset that packs a 7000mAh battery. The specifications of the device will likely remain identical to the European version which debuted last month. Here’s everything to expect from the device.

Moto G06 Power India Launch

The G06 Power India launch was teased through the company’s X account with the tagline, “The Future Arrives in Full Power.” Here, the word “power” suggests that the device will indeed be the Moto G06 Power. The Moto G06 Power comes in Pantone Laurel Oak and Pantone Tapestry colours in Europe, with a starting price of €129.99 (approx Rs 13,400). The company should launch it under Rs 12,000 in the country, going by the previous pricing habits of the company.

Moto G06 Power: Specifications

The Moto G06 Power features a 6.88-inch (1640 × 720 Pixels) HD+ LCD display with a 20.5:9 aspect ratio, 395 ppi, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 600 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme chip, coupled with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

It has a single rear camera including a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor along with an ambient light sensor. On the front, there’s an 8MP front camera with f/2.05 aperture. The device packs a 5200mAh battery with 10W fast charging. The device runs on Android 15.

Additional features on the device include a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, an IP64-rated body, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Connectivity options include Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for charging.