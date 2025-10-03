Samsung Galaxy M07 Launched in India: Details to Know

Update 03/10/2025: Samsung has also announced the Galaxy A07 4G and Galaxy F07 4G in India, alongside the Galaxy M07. All of them have an identical design and set of specifications. However, they differ in pricing and the platforms they are available on.

Samsung Galaxy M07 4G smartphone has been announced in India with its USP being the software support promised by Samsung. The device is set to receive six major Android OS updates and six years of security updates which is a tall claim for a device that costs sub-Rs 10,000, and is also a segment-first feature.

Samsung Galaxy M07, A07, F07: Price, Availability

The Galaxy M07 is available to purchase via Amazon India for Rs 6,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB model in a single Black shade. Galaxy A07 4G, at Rs 8,999, is available in Green, Black, and Light Violet. The Galaxy F07 4G comes in Green and is priced at Rs 7,699.

Samsung Galaxy M07: Specifications

The Galaxy M07 has a 6.7-inch LCD panel with an Infinity-U notch, a 90Hz refresh rate, and an HD+ resolution. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 Processor which is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion up to 2TB also.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Renders Leaked, Shows Off Z Fold 7-like Camera Module

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. For optics, the Galaxy M07 has a 50-megapixel main camera with an f/1.8 Aperture and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 macro sensor. There’s an 8-megapixel f/2.0 front facing shooter.

It includes connectivity features such as Dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device runs on Android 15-based One UI 7.0 and will get six OS upgrades and six years of security updates.