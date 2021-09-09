Samsung Pro Plus and Evo Plus MicroSD Cards announced

Samsung has today unveiled its new PRO Plus microSD and a redesigned and enhanced EVO Plus microSD card. In addition, Samsung provides a new lineup of microSDs that offer lightning-fast read and write speeds, increased durability and a wide variety of capacity options.

The PRO Plus and EVO Plus microSDs come with a 10-year limited warranty. In addition, they enable users to store data while also providing confidence that the content is well protected.

Samsung Pro Plus and Evo Plus

The Samsung Pro Plus microSD cards will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities. On the other hand, the Samsung Evo Plus microSD card will be available in 64GB, 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities. In addition, both the MicroSD’s come with a reimagined Blue Wave design that will be available starting today.

The new microSD cards are ideal for expanded mobile device storage and capturing high-quality photos, 4K Ultra HD (UHD) video2 and other content on action cameras and drones – even in extreme conditions.

Samsung’s newest microSDs offer improved six-proof protection, two more layers of protection than the previous generation, making them able to withstand water, extreme temperatures, x-ray, wear out, drops and magnetic impact.

PRO Plus microSD cards are designed for more discerning content creators, offering exceptional read and write speeds of up to 160MB/s and 120MB/s, respectively.

The EVO Plus microSD is designed to give high reliability and stable performance during day-to-day use. It offers transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s, providing up to 1.3x faster sequential read speed when compared to the previous version.

“Professionals and consumers of all kinds want memory cards that make it easy to save and retrieve data while also knowing that their valuable images and video files are protected,” said KyuYoung Lee, vice president of the Brand Product Biz Team at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung’s new suite of microSD cards offer the features and capabilities consumers and professionals need: faster speeds along with increased reliability and durability to deliver the ultra-high performance every user wants.”