Samsung OneUI 3.0: What we know so far!

Samsung's OneUI 3.0 is right around the corner and here's what we know so far about the latest update by the korean giant.

Samsung, the korean giant is all set to release its new version of OneUI, called OneUI 3.0 which is based on Android 11.

Recently, with the final release of Android 11 for Pixel phones and betas for a bunch of other phones, Samsung also announced the beta program for its OneUI 3.0 but only for its S20 series which includes Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra (surprisingly, the new Note 20 series wasn't included for now).

Now, the new pre-beta developer version of OneUI 3 is being released to Korean developer partners. The software, for now, is only available to the developers so they can run their compatibility and stability tests. Once the software is stable enough to be launched as a beta, the software should be released soon to other countries like India, USA, UK, China, Germany, Poland, etc.

Samsung recently also announced a big move where it has now committed to provide 3 major Android upgrades instead of 2 which was the case before.

OneUI 3.0: New Features

Some of the new features that have been confirmed by Samsung which will arrive with OneUI 3 are as below:

Improved Gesture Navigation will now let you configure the sensitivity of the back button so that you can decrease it and open the hamburger menu without triggering the gesture. The new 'Resume On Boot' feature will now resume the app or the place from where you rebooted your device, instead of asking for a code after the bootup completes. The Bluetooth will now not be turned off once you enable Airplane Mode which wasn't the case before. This feature has been added in Android 11 too and is not just a OneUI exclusive. You can now attach images into your reply from the notification itself, instead of opening the app and then attaching it. With Android 11, developers will have the ability to set a preferred refresh rate for a specific app, which improves battery life. And a new 'Show Refresh Rate' option has also been added which will show the current refresh rate of the display on your screen in numbers. The new permission feature has also been added where you can just grant the app a specific permission only for a single session while you are using the app. After you quit the app, the permission will be revoked. In Android 11, you will now have 3 biometric unlock methods namely Strong, weak and device credential. Which means, the apps which don't require high security locking can now use face unlock for app locking instead of fingerprint. You can now see which of your Bluetooth devices support which Audio Codec so you don't have to remember it every time. The new notification shade will also make its way to OneUI 3 which categorises the notifications into 3 categories which are Conversations, Alerting and Silent. Conversations category will now contain all the conversations that are active directly with other contacts.

The time frame for the final release of OneUI 3.0 hasn't been revealed yet but the beta version for the same should be expanding to other countries soon.

Devices eligible for OneUI 3

These devices have been confirmed by Samsung which will be getting the OneUI 3.0 sooner or later. The list we are providing here is on the basis of Samsung's promise to provide two major Android upgrades to all of its devices and three major upgrades for flagship and select mid-range devices, which means if your device came with Android 9 Pie or Android 10 out of the box, it will probably get OneUI 3.0 based on Android 11, and also the list contains only those devices available in India.

Galaxy A10

Galaxy A10s

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A20s

Galaxy A21s

Galaxy A30

Galaxy A30s

Galaxy A31

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A50s

Galaxy A51

Galaxy A51 5G

Galaxy A70

Galaxy A70s

Galaxy A71

Galaxy A71 5G

Galaxy A80

Galaxy A8s

Galaxy M01

Galaxy M11

Galaxy M21

Galaxy M30s

Galaxy M31

Galaxy M40

Galaxy M51

Galaxy S10e / S10 / S10+

Galaxy S10 Lite

Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Fold (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Z Flip (LTE/5G)

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Tab S5e

Galaxy Tab S6

Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Galaxy Tab S7 / Tab S7+

Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019

Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019