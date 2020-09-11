Advertisement

Samsung OneUI 3.0: What we know so far!

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , Last updated : September 11, 2020 7:16 pm

Latest News

Samsung's OneUI 3.0 is right around the corner and here's what we know so far about the latest update by the korean giant.
Advertisement

Samsung, the korean giant is all set to release its new version of OneUI, called OneUI 3.0 which is based on Android 11.  

 

 

Advertisement

Recently, with the final release of Android 11 for Pixel phones and betas for a bunch of other phones, Samsung also announced the beta program for its OneUI 3.0 but only for its S20 series which includes Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultra (surprisingly, the new Note 20 series wasn't included for now). 

 

 

 

Now, the new pre-beta developer version of OneUI 3 is being released to Korean developer partners. The software, for now, is only available to the developers so they can run their compatibility and stability tests. Once the software is stable enough to be launched as a beta, the software should be released soon to other countries like India, USA, UK, China, Germany, Poland, etc.  

 

 

Samsung recently also announced a big move where it has now committed to provide 3 major Android upgrades instead of 2 which was the case before.  

 

 

OneUI 3.0: New Features 

 

Some of the new features that have been confirmed by Samsung which will arrive with OneUI 3 are as below: 

 

  1. Improved Gesture Navigation will now let you configure the sensitivity of the back button so that you can decrease it and open the hamburger menu without triggering the gesture.
  2. The new 'Resume On Boot' feature will now resume the app or the place from where you rebooted your device, instead of asking for a code after the bootup completes. 
  3. The Bluetooth will now not be turned off once you enable Airplane Mode which wasn't the case before. This feature has been added in Android 11 too and is not just a OneUI exclusive.
  4. You can now attach images into your reply from the notification itself, instead of opening the app and then attaching it. 
  5. With Android 11, developers will have the ability to set a preferred refresh rate for a specific app, which improves battery life. And a new 'Show Refresh Rate' option has also been added which will show the current refresh rate of the display on your screen in numbers. 
  6. The new permission feature has also been added where you can just grant the app a specific permission only for a single session while you are using the app. After you quit the app, the permission will be revoked. 
  7. In Android 11, you will now have 3 biometric unlock methods namely Strong, weak and device credential. Which means, the apps which don't require high security locking can now use face unlock for app locking instead of fingerprint. 
  8. You can now see which of your Bluetooth devices support which Audio Codec so you don't have to remember it every time. 
  9. The new notification shade will also make its way to OneUI 3 which categorises the notifications into 3 categories which are Conversations, Alerting and Silent. Conversations category will now contain all the conversations that are active directly with other contacts. 

 

Read More: Android 11: Top 10 Features

 

The time frame for the final release of OneUI 3.0 hasn't been revealed yet but the beta version for the same should be expanding to other countries soon.  

 

Devices eligible for OneUI 3 

 

These devices have been confirmed by Samsung which will be getting the OneUI 3.0 sooner or later. The list we are providing here is on the basis of Samsung's promise to provide two major Android upgrades to all of its devices and three major upgrades for flagship and select mid-range devices, which means if your device came with Android 9 Pie or Android 10 out of the box, it will probably get OneUI 3.0 based on Android 11, and also the list contains only those devices available in India.    

  

  • Galaxy A10   
  • Galaxy A10s    
  • Galaxy A20 
  • Galaxy A20s    
  • Galaxy A21s    
  • Galaxy A30    
  • Galaxy A30s    
  • Galaxy A31    
  • Galaxy A50    
  • Galaxy A50s    
  • Galaxy A51    
  • Galaxy A51 5G    
  • Galaxy A70    
  • Galaxy A70s    
  • Galaxy A71    
  • Galaxy A71 5G    
  • Galaxy A80    
  • Galaxy A8s    
  • Galaxy M01    
  • Galaxy M11    
  • Galaxy M21    
  • Galaxy M30s    
  • Galaxy M31    
  • Galaxy M40    
  • Galaxy M51    
  • Galaxy S10e / S10 / S10+     
  • Galaxy S10 Lite    
  • Galaxy Note 10 / Note 10+ (LTE/5G)    
  • Galaxy Note 10 Lite    
  • Galaxy Note 20 / Note 20 Ultra    
  • Galaxy S20 / S20+ / S20 Ultra (LTE/5G)  
  • Galaxy Fold (LTE/5G)    
  • Galaxy Z Flip (LTE/5G)    
  • Galaxy Z Fold 2    
  • Galaxy Tab S5e    
  • Galaxy Tab S6    
  • Galaxy Tab S6 Lite   
  • Galaxy Tab S7 / Tab S7+    
  • Galaxy Tab A 10.1 2019    
  • Galaxy Tab A 8.0 2019 

 

 

 

OPPO's ColorOS 11 Based on Android 11 Set to Release Next Week

Android 11 Go Edition will be available starting next month

How to get Android 11 Preview on Realme X50 Pro?

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Pixel 3 & 3 XL Owners Complain about Swollen Batteries

Redmi 9i price leaked ahead of launch on September 15

Vivo V20 SE to be announced on September 24

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Latest Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance

Galaxy A71 price cut, Android 11 Go, Oppo A32, Zoom add security, Amazon, Reliance
Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox

Micromax Update, GalaxyM51, Hrithik Roshan in Garena, Xbox
Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M51 Unboxing and 1st Impression
Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i

Narzo 20 launch, Android 11 Beta, Truecaller, Google, Redmi 9i
Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?

Do Realme and Redmi have identical approach?
FauG is different from PubG

FauG is different from PubG

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Realme C11: Here’s everything you need to know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies