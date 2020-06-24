Advertisement

Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor announced

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 24, 2020 5:56 pm

Latest News

The latest gaming monitor will be available for purchase globally starting from June, however, the company has not revealed the pricing of the monitor.
Advertisement

Samsung has announced the launch of a new flagship gaming monitor with Odyssey G9. The latest gaming monitor will be available for purchase globally starting from June, however, the company has not revealed the pricing of the monitor. 

 

The latest gaming monitor comes with TÜV Rheinland certification and it is said to be the first monitor to support HDR10+. The monitor comes with Quantum dot technology and an HDR1000 panel. The gaming monitor comes with a 49-inch display with Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) screen with 5120 x 1440 pixel resolutions along with 32:9 aspect ratio. The curved monitor features 1000R curvature and it features 1ms response time along with 240Hz refresh rate. 

 

It also houses Infinity Core Lighting, which allows 52 different colours and five lighting effect options behind the display. The OLED monitor is loaded with NVIDIA G-Sync technology and it also features Adaptive-Sync on DP1.4. 

 

Advertisement

It also comes with 1000cd/㎡ brightness along with custom game mode including FPS, RTS, RPG, AOS, Cinema and DCR. It also features Low Input Lag Mode, Virtual Aim Point, Black Equalizer, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free modes. In terms of connectivity, it comes with Display Port 1.4 (2 EA), HDMI 2.0 (1EA), USB3.0 (1UP, 2DOWN) and Headphone jack. 


Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a new premium Smart TV in India. Dubbed as Samsung The Serif TV, the new range will be launched in the country next week. The Serif TV will come with a starting price of Rs 85,000. The TV was introduced at CES 2019 along with The Frame range. The major highlight of the upcoming TV is the unique unibody design in the shape of the letter ‘I’.

 

Samsung to soon launch The Frame TV 2020 in India

Samsung introduces its first outdoor TV, The Terrace

Samsung introduces The Frame 2020 and 10 new Smart TVs in India

Samsung The Serif TV range to launch in India next week

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Odyssey G9 Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming monitor launch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor Samsung

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus TVs (2020) available for pre-booking on Amazon India with 2-year extended warranty

Daiwa introduces a new range of Smart TVs in India

Samsung The Serif TV range to launch in India next week

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 alternative to Chinese smartphones under Rs 15,000

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more

Bharat Browser Launched, Jio Rs 222 plan, BSNL Rs777, Asus Rog Phone 3 and more
Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more

Micromax vs Realme: Mediatek G35, Jio network down, Asus Rog 2 price hike and more
News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more

News Fatafat Sunday Special: Boycott Chinese Products, Apple WWDC, Indian Brands and much more
Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more

Micromax smartphones in Aug, lava Z66, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite price drop, Realme Buds Q and more
Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD

Nokia 5.3 coming soon, we can challenge any brand: HMD
BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

BSNL to avoid ZTE, Airtel Vodafone Idea 5G, Onida Refrigerator and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies