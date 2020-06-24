Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor announced

The latest gaming monitor will be available for purchase globally starting from June, however, the company has not revealed the pricing of the monitor.

Samsung has announced the launch of a new flagship gaming monitor with Odyssey G9. The latest gaming monitor will be available for purchase globally starting from June, however, the company has not revealed the pricing of the monitor.

The latest gaming monitor comes with TÜV Rheinland certification and it is said to be the first monitor to support HDR10+. The monitor comes with Quantum dot technology and an HDR1000 panel. The gaming monitor comes with a 49-inch display with Dual Quad High-Definition (DQHD) screen with 5120 x 1440 pixel resolutions along with 32:9 aspect ratio. The curved monitor features 1000R curvature and it features 1ms response time along with 240Hz refresh rate.

It also houses Infinity Core Lighting, which allows 52 different colours and five lighting effect options behind the display. The OLED monitor is loaded with NVIDIA G-Sync technology and it also features Adaptive-Sync on DP1.4.

It also comes with 1000cd/㎡ brightness along with custom game mode including FPS, RTS, RPG, AOS, Cinema and DCR. It also features Low Input Lag Mode, Virtual Aim Point, Black Equalizer, Eye Saver Mode, Flicker Free modes. In terms of connectivity, it comes with Display Port 1.4 (2 EA), HDMI 2.0 (1EA), USB3.0 (1UP, 2DOWN) and Headphone jack.



Meanwhile, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to launch a new premium Smart TV in India. Dubbed as Samsung The Serif TV, the new range will be launched in the country next week. The Serif TV will come with a starting price of Rs 85,000. The TV was introduced at CES 2019 along with The Frame range. The major highlight of the upcoming TV is the unique unibody design in the shape of the letter ‘I’.