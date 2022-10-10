Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Gaming Monitor launched

Samsung has launched a new gaming monitor in India, called the Odyssey Ark. The monitor has a curved panel and is available in only on size, which is 55-inches. Further, it comes with a quad-speaker setup with 60W output and Dolby Atmos support. The monitor lineup was first showcased at CES earlier this year and then debuted in various parts of the world back in August.

The newly launched Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch curved monitor comes at a price of Rs 2,19,999. It will be sold in a single Black colour option via Samsung Shop. As for launch offers, the company is offering a Rs 10,000 instant cart discount to customers purchasing the monitor by October 9, along with a 2TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 SSD.

Meanwhile, customers who order the monitor between October 10 and October 31 will get an instant cart discount of Rs 10,000 and a 1TB Portable SSD T7 Shield USB 3.2 solid state drive.

Samsung Odyssey Ark Monitor Features

The new Samsung Odyssey Ark features a 55-inch 1000R curved display with a 4K (2,160 x 3,840 pixels) resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate and a 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Samsung’s Neural Quantum Processor Ultra alongside quantum Mini LED backlighting with local dimming. The panel has a response time of 1ms (GTG).

The monitor has a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and comes with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, to reduce tearing, ghosting effects when there’s a lot of action happening on the display and also to provide users with variable refresh rate option.

Users can also switch the screen size to a 27-inch display, using the Ark Dial controller. Samsung says the screen ratio can also be adjusted between 16:9, 21:9, and 32:9.

Then there’s a cockpit mode, using which users can also rotate the display with the HAS to a portrait position. The monitor’s display can be tilted and pivoted, while the multi view functionality allows users to display up to four screens simultaneously.

Audio is handled by four speakers and two woofers that offer a total output of 60 watts. They also have support for Dolby Atmos audio. Connectivity options on the monitor include 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports with Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) support, and an Ethernet port as well.