Samsung Galaxy A04s launched in India with triple rear cameras

Samsung has launched a new budget smartphone in India called the Galaxy A04s. The smartphone has an Exynos processor under the hood and sports a 90Hz display for a smooth experience. Further, it gets a 5000mAh battery and also has Dolby Atmos support on wired and Bluetooth headsets.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Price, Offers

Available in three colours – Black, Copper and Green – Samsung Galaxy A04s is priced at Rs 13,499 for 4GB + 64GB variant in India. Galaxy A04s is available across retail stores, Samsung.com and leading online portals.

As an introductory offer, consumers can get cashback up to Rs 1000 on SBI Bank Credit Card, One card and Slice transactions. Alternately, consumers can also avail cashback offers up to Rs 1000 on leading NBFCs, bringing the effective price of Galaxy A04s to Rs 12,499.

Samsung Galaxy A04s Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A04s was unveiled a month ago. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It packs an octa-core Exynos 850 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM, and 64 GB of inbuilt storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

While Samsung’s display panels have had a good reputation, its Exynos SoC’s don’t. However, we cannot reach a conclusion until we use the device for ourselves. Furthermore, at this price point, 64GB of storage is a disappointment as the competition is offering 128GB.

Read More: Samsung releases September security patch update for Galaxy Z Flip 4

For optics, the handset sports a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with LED flash, f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and another 2-megapixel portrait camera with f/2.4 aperture. It packs a 5MP front shooter for selfies and video calls.

In addition, the device is backed up by 5,000mAh battery. The device supports 15W adaptive fast charging. Further, there is a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security embedded in the power button.

Also See: Here are the Smartphones offering maximum 5G Bands

In addition, it includes connectivity features such as dual-SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It measures 164.7 × 76.7 × 9.1mm and weighs 195 grams. A bunch of smartphones are now coming with 5G and with the launch of 5G services in India, the demand is set to spur even further. In our opinion, we feel Samsung missed an opportunity here.