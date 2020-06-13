Samsung now rolling out One UI 2.1 update for Galaxy Note 10 Lite in India

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched with Android 10 and One UI 2.0.

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 2.1 update in India for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. To recall, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched with Android 10 and One UI 2.0.



The update brings a host of new features, which includes Quick Share, Music Share and more to the device. Sammobile reports that the latest software update sports version N770FXXU3BTE5.



The Galaxy Note 10 Lite OTA update in India is rolling out in batches. Users will get a push notification to automatically download the update. You can check the update manually, go to the Settings app and tap Settings » Software update. Those who can’t wait can opt to download the update manually via the Samsung Smart Switch software for both Windows or Mac devices.



The new update comes with Quick Share, Music Share, a basic Pro video mode and a number of other new camera functionality with the addition of new camera features. Those include Single Take and Pro mode with shutter speed control.



The report further reveals that Samsung Keyboard now has a multilingual translation feature and new text undo/redo functions, and AR Emoji brings new manual editing tools and better facial recognition. Samsung, however, launched the same update for the Note 10 Lite in a few other countries a couple of months back.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite. It is to be noted that the Galaxy S10 Lite has already received the One UI 2.1 update in India recently.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.



The Galaxy Note 10 Lite is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor. In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has 128GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The smartphone also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. Besides, it measures 163.7x76.1x8.7mm and weighs 199 grams.