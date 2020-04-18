Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite recieves One UI 2.1 update with April security patch

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 18, 2020 11:09 am

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite users will now be able to enjoy improved AR Emoji with manual editing support and enhanced facial expression recognition.
Samsung has started rolling out a new update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. The update brings April Android security patch along with some new camera features.

 

As per SamMobile, The new software version is N770FXXU2BTD4. Samsung has rolled out the One UI 2.1 update for the Galaxy Note 10 Lite in Spain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). To check the update manually, go to the Settings app and tap Settings » Software update. Currently, the update is not available in India and is expected to arrive soon.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite users will now be able to enjoy improved AR Emoji with manual editing support and enhanced facial expression recognition. The update also includes Quick Share and Music Share, along with new camera modes like Single Take and Pro Mode for video, My Filters, Selfie Tone, and AR Zone.

The update adds a Quick Crop feature that allows users to easily crop images without entering the edit menu. Samsung has also updated the Samsung Keyboard as well, which now has text undo/redo and multilingual translation features.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite was launched alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite and it has already received the One UI 2.1 update. Spain was also the first market to get One UI 2.1 for the Galaxy S10 Lite.

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch Full HD+a Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. It has a triple-camera setup with 12-megapixel dual Pixel camera with f/1.7 aperture, a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed up by a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 9810 processor along with upto 8GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage.

