Samsung Music Frame Wireless Speaker Comes To India: Know Price, Features

Samsung today unveiled its Music Frame speaker in India. The company describes it as a “wireless speaker that looks like a work of art.” The Samsung Music Frame comes with features such as Dolby Atmos and wireless music streaming. Here’s what it has to offer.

Samsung Music Frame: India Price, Availability

The Samsung Music Frame will be available across Samsung.in and Amazon.in and across select offline stores starting today, June 24, for Rs 23,990.

Samsung Music Frame: Features

The stylish wireless speaker blends into living spaces like by doubling as a picture frame. Similar to a real frame, the Samsung Music Frame allows users to display personal photos.

The Music Frame creates a three-dimensional audio experience that surrounds from every angle, according to the brand. Dolby Atmos technology will always be active, be it while watching a movie, listening to music, or playing games.

The speaker eliminates uneven sound distribution and promotes clear audio throughout the room. The Music Frame further offers effortless control with built-in voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Ring Charging Case Revealed in Latest Leak

Users can simply speak commands, and the Music Frame responds, enabling play, pause, track skipping, and volume adjustment without any manual intervention.

Additionally, the speaker gets advanced room analysis and optimization technology dubbed SpaceFit Sound Pro. It analyzes the acoustics of the room and adjusts the sound output accordingly, ensuring optimal audio quality tailored to the space. The audio can also adapt to the content being played on the speaker in real-time.

Users can utilize Q-Symphony feature for richer stereo sound by placing two Music Frames on either side of their TVs. For surround sound, users can place a soundbar in front of their TV and a Music Frame on the opposite wall to act as a rear speaker. With the SmartThings app, users can set the equalizer settings to their preferences.