Samsung likely to launch Galaxy F42 in India on September 29

Samsung is set to launch a new smartphone in India on September 29 via Flipkart, which will likely be Galaxy F42 5G. The e-commerce portal has created a dedicated microsite for the upcoming launches ahead of its Big Billion Days sale.

The website has, however, not revealed an exact name of the Samsung smartphone to be launched. It just shows the Samsung phone will be launched on September 29. It is expected that Samsung Galaxy F42 will make its debut in the country on the said date.

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was recently spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site revealing its key specs. The listing revealed that MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor would power the smartphone. It is listed on Geekbench with the MediaTek MT6833V chipset. The device is loaded with 6GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Moving on, the listing revealed that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. It will be likely come with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The phone has received 558 points in the single-core test and 1513 points in the multi-core test.

Before appearing on Geekbench, the handset was also spotted on various certification sites such as Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing suggests that the phone will also be launched in India soon.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Expected Specs

The phone was recently spotted on Google’s Play Console listing. The Google Play Console listing mentions the Galaxy F42 and Galaxy Wide5 monikers. The Wide5 could likely be launched in South Korea. The same phone will release as the F42 5G in India.

The listing reveals that the phone supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels resolution. However, the exact screen size is not revealed—the MediaTek MT6833V SoC, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor power the phone.

Further, the listing reveals Mali G57 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The phone is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM. It will run on Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 on top.