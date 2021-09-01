Samsung Galaxy F42 5G spotted with Dimensity 700 SoC, 6GB RAM on Google Play Console

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy F42 5G and the Galaxy M52 5G in India soon. Now Galaxy F42 5G key specifications have been revealed via Google Play Console listing.

The Google Play Console listing mentions the Galaxy F42 and Galaxy Wide5 monikers. The Wide5 could likely be launched in South Korea. The same phone will release as the F42 5G in India.

Galaxy F42 5G Specifications

The listing reveals that the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels resolution. However, the exact screen size is not revealed—the MediaTek MT6833V SoC, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor power the phone.

Further, the listing reveals Mali G57 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The phone is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM.

Moving on, the Galaxy F42 5G will run on Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 on top, as spotted by Tamilian Technical.

Previously, the Samsung Galaxy F42 5G appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking site. It revealed that the smartphone would be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.0GHz. The chipset name is written in the listing as MT6833V/NZA model name. This means that MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor will power the upcoming Samsung smartphone.

Moving on, the listing revealed that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. It will be likely come with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The phone has received 559 points in the single-core test and 1719 points in the multi-core test. The device is loaded with 6GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Before appearing on Geekbench, the handset was also spotted on various certification sites such as Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing suggests that the phone will also be launched in India soon.

Samsung’s F-series phones are just rebranded versions of its existing A-series or M-series smartphones. The F42 5G may be nothing but a rebranded version of the A22 5G. At present, the Galaxy A22 5G is the only Dimensity 700 chip-powered phone from the brand.