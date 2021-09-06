Samsung Galaxy F42 5G with Dimensity 700 SoC appears on Geekbench

Samsung is gearing up to launch yet another F-series phone. Dubbed as Galaxy F42 5G, the phone has been spotted at the Geekbench benchmarking site revealing its key specs.

The Galaxy F42, a 5G phone, has appeared with its SM-E426S model number on the benchmarking site.

Samsung Galaxy F42 5G Geekbench

The Geekbench listing reveals that MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor will power the smartphone. It is listed on Geekbench with the MediaTek MT6833V chipset. The device is loaded with 6GB of RAM. However, there might be more RAM variants when it launches.

Moving on, the listing reveals that the phone runs on the Android 11 operating system. It will be likely come with One UI Core 3.1 on top. The phone has received 558 points in the single-core test and 1513 points in the multi-core test.

Before appearing on Geekbench, the handset was also spotted on various certification sites such as Wi-Fi Alliance, Bluetooth SIG, and the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The BIS listing suggests that the phone will also be launched in India soon.

Expected Specs

The Samsung Galaxy F42 5G was recently spotted on Google’s Play Console listing. The Google Play Console listing mentions the Galaxy F42 and Galaxy Wide5 monikers. The Wide5 could likely be launched in South Korea. The same phone will release as the F42 5G in India.

The listing reveals that the phone supports a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2009 pixels resolution. However, the exact screen size is not revealed—the MediaTek MT6833V SoC, the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor power the phone.

Further, the listing reveals Mali G57 GPU and 6GB of RAM. The phone is expected to come with up to 8GB of RAM.

Moving on, the Galaxy F42 5G will run on Android 11 out of the box with One UI 3.1 on top.