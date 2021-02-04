Advertisement

Samsung Level U2 Wireless Headphones launched for Rs 1999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 04, 2021 1:02 pm

Latest News

Samsung Level U2 provides 500 hours of standby life, 18 hours of steady music playback and 13 hours of talk time on a single charge.
Advertisement

Samsung has launched Level U2, its neckband-style wireless headphones in India. Samsung Level U2 is priced at Rs 1999 and it comes in two colours – Black and Blue. The headphones are exclusively available on Flipkart and Samsung.com.

Samsung Level U2 features a stylish and ergonomic design for a comfortable fit. With its ergonomic ear tips, one can listen to music for longer with the Samsung Level U2.

Samsung Level U2 is a hybrid canal earphone with IPX2 waterproof rating. It weighs 41.5g and measures 146x39x170 mm. The device supports SBC, AAC and scalable codec.

As per the company, Samsung Level U2 provides 500 hours of standby life, 18 hours of steady music playback and 13 hours of talk time on a single charge. It includes a USB Type-C port for charging.

For connectivity, Samsung Level U2 comes with BT 5.0. It has 12mm speaker unit and 2 microphones. With Samsung's Scalable codec technology, Samsung Level U2 analyzes surrounding wireless to transmit optimal sound for seamless playback.

Samsung Galaxy F62 key specifications tipped, to sport a 7000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy M02: Top 3 Alternatives

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G key specs tipped by TENAA listing

Samsung Galaxy M02 launched in India with 6.5-inch HD+ display, 5000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G to launch in India soon, bags BIS certification

Samsung Galaxy A72 4G to come with 5,000mAh battery and 25W charger

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Fossil Gen 5e with Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor launched in India for Rs 18,495

Lumiford launches MAX T55 True Wireless Earphones for Rs 3,599

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies