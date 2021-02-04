Samsung Level U2 Wireless Headphones launched for Rs 1999

Samsung Level U2 provides 500 hours of standby life, 18 hours of steady music playback and 13 hours of talk time on a single charge.

Samsung has launched Level U2, its neckband-style wireless headphones in India. Samsung Level U2 is priced at Rs 1999 and it comes in two colours – Black and Blue. The headphones are exclusively available on Flipkart and Samsung.com.



Samsung Level U2 features a stylish and ergonomic design for a comfortable fit. With its ergonomic ear tips, one can listen to music for longer with the Samsung Level U2.



Samsung Level U2 is a hybrid canal earphone with IPX2 waterproof rating. It weighs 41.5g and measures 146x39x170 mm. The device supports SBC, AAC and scalable codec.



As per the company, Samsung Level U2 provides 500 hours of standby life, 18 hours of steady music playback and 13 hours of talk time on a single charge. It includes a USB Type-C port for charging.



For connectivity, Samsung Level U2 comes with BT 5.0. It has 12mm speaker unit and 2 microphones. With Samsung's Scalable codec technology, Samsung Level U2 analyzes surrounding wireless to transmit optimal sound for seamless playback.



