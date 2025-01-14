Samsung Launches Two New Sizes of Galaxy Ring

Samsung has announced the launch of two new sizes of Galaxy Ring, its latest smart wearable product that was launched earlier last year. The Galaxy Ring has been available in nine sizes until now, where size 14 and size 15 have also been added for users for whom size 13 was small.

The two new sizes of Galaxy Ring, which are size 14 and size 15, were announced in South Korea earlier today. Samsung confirmed the new sizes are scheduled to be released in 15 markets including Japan and the Czech Republic from February, and will be sold in a total of 53 markets. Aside from the two new sizes of Galaxy Ring, the wearable is available in nine other sizes from size 5 through size 13. The ring was launched in India back in October last year. It can be bought in colours including silver, black, and gold.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Features

The Galaxy Ring is designed for 24/7 health monitoring and is lightweight, weighing from 2.3 grams to 3.0 grams. It has a distinct concave design that is not only IP68-rated but also features a Titanium Grade 5 finish.

Samsung says the watch can run for up to seven days and be charged using a Proprietary charging case with aesthetic LED lighting to indicate charging status. It is available in three colour choices— Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold—and a sizing kit that helps you find the right fit from nine size options.

The Galaxy Ring also packs Galaxy AI features for health monitoring. All data and insights of the watch records are integrated into Samsung Health for seamless access within one cohesive platform.

Females can also better track their menstrual cycles through overnight skin temperature monitoring with Cycle Tracking. There’s support for the new Energy Score feature as well. It is a Galaxy AI-enabled feature that enhances your awareness of the ways your health influences your daily life. You can utilize recommendations based on your current physical state to focus your daily efforts on making improvements.

It supports sleep analysis and a sleep AI algorithm to help users easily understand their sleep patterns and build better habits. Along with Sleep Score and snoring analysis, there’s support for new sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate.

Finally, it supports Heart rate alerts, Live heart rate checks, auto workout detection, inactive alerts, double pinch gestures, Find My Ring via Samsung Find, and more.