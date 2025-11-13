Urban Vibe Clip 2 OWS Earbuds Launched in India

Urban Vibe Clip 2 OWS earbuds have been launched in India, combining the “utility of a clip-on design with the comfort of open-ear earbuds.” The earbuds come with support for AI ENC, Bluetooth v5.3, IPX4 rating, and more. Here’s everything to know about the earbuds.

Urban Vibe Clip 2: Price, Availability

The URBAN Vibe Clip 2 Open-Ear Wireless Earbuds is available at an introductory limited-time price of Rs 1,999 and will be available through Urban’s website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail partners across India.

Urban Vibe Clip 2: Features

The Urban Vibe Clip 2 features an open-ear clip-on design that anchors around the ear without covering the ear canal. This ensures an airy, pressure-free experience, allowing users to enjoy music, calls, and podcasts while remaining aware of their surroundings —ideal for jogging, cycling, workouts, or working outdoors.

Equipped with 16.2 mm dynamic drivers, the URBAN Vibe Clip 2 claims to “deliver crystal-clear audio with detailed highs, balanced mids, and deep bass output.” The AI Environmental Noise Cancellation (AI-ENC) enhances call clarity by reducing background noise.

Powered by Bluetooth 5.3, the device provides stable transmission and low latency. The Dual Device Pairing feature lets users stay connected to two devices at the same time, allowing quick switching between a smartphone and a laptop.

Built to last long hours of heavy usage, the URBAN Vibe Clip 2 offers an impressive up to 60 hours of total playtime with the charging case and 18 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. With Type-C fast charging, a short charge powers hours of playback.

The earbuds are IPX5 water-resistant, making them sweat- and splash-proof. The lightweight frame and ergonomic clip-on design keep the earbuds securely in place without discomfort, even during movement or extended wear.

The Vibe Clip 2 also supports voice assistants such as Siri and Google Assistant for hands-free control and includes touch-sensitive controls for easy access to playback, volume, and calls.