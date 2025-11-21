Samsung Bespoke AirDresser 2025 Launched in India

Samsung Bespoke AirDresser 2025 has been announced in India bringing “professional-grade refresh and sanitisation into homes, ensuring garments remain clean, crisp, and hygienic with every use,” according to the company.

Samsung Bespoke AirDresser 2025: Price, Availability

The Samsung Bespoke AirDresser is priced at Rs 1,56,990 and is available at Samsung Stores at BKC, Mumbai and Opera House, Bengaluru as well as on Samsung Shop app. As part of an introductory offer, consumers can now avail the Bespoke AirDresser at an introductory offer price of Rs 1,30,490.

Samsung Bespoke AirDresser 2025: Features

Samsung’s new Bespoke AirDresser 2025 brings professional-grade garment refresh and sanitisation into the home, keeping clothes clean, crisp and hygienic without the need for frequent washing. Its Dual AirWash system uses powerful air jets to remove dust and eliminate up to 99% of odours, while the Dual JetSteam feature sanitizes fabrics with high-temperature steam that kills up to 99.9% of viruses and bacteria. The result is fresh, ready-to-wear clothing with minimal effort and no harsh wash cycles.

The Bespoke AirDresser doesn’t just freshen clothes — it also helps reduce wrinkles and removes lingering smells, making garments feel almost new again. Specially designed air hangers allow air to move both inside and outside the fabric for more effective dust and contaminant removal. The two-direction JetSteam setup further helps smooth wrinkles, offering a cleaner, more polished look every day.

Its modern, minimalist Bespoke design fits naturally into contemporary homes and closets. Built with the needs of Indian consumers in mind, the AirDresser is ideal for preserving delicate and culturally significant clothing such as wedding silks, chiffons, heirloom sarees and premium wool fabrics like cashmere, merino and pashmina.

It also supports professional attire such as blazers and coats, extending their lifespan and helping users maintain a sharp wardrobe. The dedicated Long Dress Zone adds extra convenience for items like long dresses, jackets and overcoats.

The appliance integrates with Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem, offering personalised care recommendations, easy maintenance and enhanced performance through AI-powered features.