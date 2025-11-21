Google Introduces Nano Banana Pro Image Model Based on Gemini 3 Pro

Google has introduced its new Nano Banana Pro image model that is based on its Gemini 3 Pro AI model. “Nano Banana Pro uses Gemini’s state-of-the-art reasoning and real-world knowledge to visualize information better than ever before,” the company said.

In a blog post announcing the release of Nano Banana Pro, the company says that this image model “can help you visualize any idea and design anything – from prototypes, to representing data as infographics, to turning handwritten notes into diagrams.” Aside from this, you can also get “accurate educational explainers to learn more about a new subject, like context-rich infographics and diagrams based on the content you provide or facts from the real world. Nano Banana Pro can also connect to Google Search’s vast knowledge base to help you create a quick snapshot for a recipe or visualize real-time information like weather or sports.”

Next, Google claims that Nano Banana Pro is the “best model for creating images with correctly rendered and legible text directly in the image, whether you’re looking for a short tagline, or a long paragraph.” It helps you create “more detailed text in mockups or posters with a wider variety of textures, fonts and calligraphy. With Gemini’s enhanced multilingual reasoning, you can generate text in multiple languages, or localize and translate your content so you can scale internationally and/or share content more easily with friends and family.”

With Nano Banana Pro, you can blend more elements than before, using up to 14 images and maintaining the consistency and resemblance of up to 5 people. Whether turning sketches into products or blueprints into photorealistic 3D structures, “you can now bridge the gap between concept and creation,” Google said.

Further, the new image model also provides what Google calls “studio-quality creative controls.” You can “select, refine and transform any part of an image with improved localised editing. Adjust camera angles, change the focus and apply sophisticated color grading, or even transform scene lighting (e.g. changing day to night or creating a bokeh effect). Your creations are ready for any platform, from social media to print, thanks to a range of available aspect ratios and available 2K and 4K resolution.”

Google Nano Banana Pro: Availability

Nano Banana Pro is rolling out to the following users:

“ Consumers and students : Rolling out globally in the Gemini App when you select ‘Create images’ with the ‘Thinking’ model. Our free-tier users will receive limited free quotas, after which they will revert to the original Nano Banana model. Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra subscribers receive higher quotas. For AI Mode in Search, Nano Banana Pro is available in the U.S. for Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers. For NotebookLM users, Nano Banana Pro is also available for subscribers globally.

Professionals : We're upgrading image generation in Google Ads to Nano Banana Pro to put cutting-edge creative and editing power directly into the hands of advertisers globally. It's also rolling out starting today to Workspace Customers in Google Slides and Vids.

Developers and enterprise : Starting to roll out in the Gemini API and Google AI Studio, and in Google Antigravity to create rich UX layouts & mockups; enterprises can start building in Vertex AI for scaled creation today and it's coming soon to Gemini Enterprise.

Creatives: Starting to roll out to Google AI Ultra subscribers in Flow, our AI filmmaking tool, to give creatives, filmmakers and marketers even more precision and control over their frames and scenes."

Identify AI-Generated Images with Gemini

Further, you can now upload an image into the Gemini app and simply ask if it was generated by Google AI, thanks to SynthID technology. Google is starting with images, but will expand to audio and video soon.

In addition to SynthID, Google says it will “maintain a visible watermark (the Gemini sparkle) on images generated by free and Google AI Pro tier users, to make images even more easy to detect as Google AI-generated.”

Recognizing the need for a clean visual canvas for professional work, the company will remove the visible watermark from images generated by Google AI Ultra subscribers and within the Google AI Studio developer tool.