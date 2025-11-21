Google Launches Gemini for Android Auto: Check Details

Google has announced the launch of Gemini for Android Auto after confirming the arrival of the same earlier this year. “Gemini will continue to provide the hands-free features you rely on, but goes way further as a truly conversational AI assistant. This means instead of having to remember the exact phrase to say what you want, with Gemini you can just speak naturally, have a back and forth conversation and get more complex tasks done,” as per Google.

Gemini is starting to roll out over the coming months to Android Auto users who have upgraded from Google Assistant to Gemini on their phones. It is available in 45 languages. Getting started is easy: just make sure you are using the Gemini App on your phone, and you’ll see a tooltip on your car display once it’s available for you. Then to use it, just say “Hey Google,” press the mic button on your car screen or long press the voice control button on your steering wheel.

Gemini for Android Auto: What Can it Do?

In Google Maps, Gemini for Android Auto can give you insights from reviews and answer common questions about businesses so you can discover and navigate to the hidden gems near you. Further, “if a spot looks promising, continue the conversation by asking about its most popular dishes, whether the place is dog-friendly or even if its barbecue ribs get great reviews.”

Next, with Gemini, you don’t have to dictate your text messages perfectly, start over because you forgot to add a crucial detail, or manually add your ETA. “Plus, when a bunch of messages come in while you are driving, Gemini can summarize them and help you reply with confidence.”

With Gemini for Android Auto, you can now also access your emails in Gmail while driving.

Find info buried in your email: “Okay, I have a hotel booked for tonight. I think the address is in my email. Can you check and navigate there?”

“Okay, I have a hotel booked for tonight. I think the address is in my email. Can you check and navigate there?” Catch up on your inbox: Ask for a summary of your unread emails to stay on top of things.

Also Read: Google Introduces Nano Banana Pro Image Model Based on Gemini 3 Pro

Also, Gemini still helps you check your calendar, capture to-dos and take notes — now in a much more conversational way. Google Calendar, Google Tasks, Google Keep, Samsung Calendar, Samsung Reminder and Samsung Notes are supported today, with more third party apps coming over time.

For music, you don’t need to remember a specific song name or genre to enjoy media on YouTube Music, Spotify and more. You can ask Gemini to play a playlist or even ask for music that fits your mood or the weather.

Also, you’ll be able to go Live with Gemini in beta to chat through anything on your mind. When you say “Hey Google, let’s talk live,” Gemini can help you learn something new, brainstorm ideas, rehearse for important moments and much more, all in one continuous conversation.