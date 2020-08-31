Samsung launches new range of wind-free ACs with PM 1.0 filter

The PM 1.0 Filter and Ioniser can be added to existing Samsung air conditioners as well.

Samsung has today launched its new range of Wind-Free ACs, India’s first air conditioners with PM 1.0 filtration capability. The new range of ACs are suitable for residential and commercial applications, the new range is available in three panel variants – 1-way Cassette for unilateral air flow, 4-way Cassette for synchronized air flow in four directions and 360 Cassette for omni-directional airflow.



The new Wind-Free ACs will be available in three models – 1-Way Cassette, 4-Way Cassette and 360 Cassette with prices starting at Rs 90,000 + GST. These are available across offline retail and online channels.





The PM 1.0 Filter on the new Wind-Free range has an electrostatic charger to give ultra-fine dust up to 0.3 microns a positive charge so that it attaches to the negative plate. It then sterilizes the virus and bacteria through the electrostatic charger. The PM 1.0 filter is washable and reusable.



The new range of Wi-Fi enabled ACs not only provide clean and breathable air but also come with Samsung’s proprietary Wind-Free cooling technology that delivers cooler indoor climate and optimal energy efficiency without the discomfort of direct cold airflow. The new Wind-Free models leverage a sophisticated detection system with advanced sensors and a display that provides users with precise information about cooling and air quality conditions.



Once you set your desired temperature, Wind-Free Cooling will quietly and gently disperse cool air through up to 15,000 micro air holes to ensure you are met with no cold draft. Furthermore, Wind-Free Cooling’s advanced airflow cools the room faster.



These ACs are equipped with a 4-step display, a PM 1.0 filter and three different types of filters. The Pre-Filter tackles large dust particles, the Deodorization Filter efficiently adsorbs cigarette, pet and food smells, among others to provide an odor free and clean environment.



Samsung’s latest range of ACs come with the option of installing an Ionizer that generates active hydrogen and oxygen ions which reduce biological contaminants and reactive oxygen. The process of eliminating the harmful substances is completely harmless to the human body. The Ionizer helps in improving the air quality by neutralizing viruses and bacteria in the air.

The PM 1.0 Filter and Ioniser can be added to existing Samsung air conditioners as well. Samsung also claims that the new range of Air Conditioners can reduce air pollution.



Vipin Agrawal, Director, System Air Conditioning Business, Samsung India said “With consumer focus shifting to health and hygiene, there has been a growing concern over pollution and allergen levels inside buildings. Our latest range of Wind-Free™ ACs aim to address these concerns with India’s first PM 1.0 Filter that not only filters dust particles up to 0.3 micron but also sterilizes virus and bacteria using an electrostatic charger. Committed to deliver the best experience to our consumers, the new range comes with unbeatable performance coupled with premium aesthetics which not only provide customers with efficient cooling but also protect them from indoor pollutants for a healthier lifestyle.”

