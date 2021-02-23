Advertisement

Samsung launches new range of Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 single door refrigerators, price starts at Rs 17,990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 23, 2021 3:52 pm

Samsung’s new direct cool single door refrigerators come with the patented Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 technology that enables consumers to change temperature as per the season and de-frost it when required, with a simple touch.
Samsung has today announced the launch of new range of Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 single door refrigerators in India. Samsung has launched Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerators with Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 technology in two capacities – 198 liters and 225 liters.

The new refrigerator range starts from a price of Rs 17,990 and will be available in four new floral patterns – Delight, Blossom, Marble White and Twirl. The new lineup comes with 10-year warranty on the compressor and digital inverter technology with stabilizer free operations.

Samsung’s new Digi-Touch Cool 5in1 range will be available across all retail channels and on Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop from February 23 and will start from a price of Rs 17,990.

The freezer in the new line-up looks uncluttered and spacious as compared to a conventional freezer with a thermostat knob. It also comes with an upgraded veg box with an additional 1.5L capacity and new FreshMax with Bottle Guard. This means more storage space without compromising on energy efficiency.

As a part of its 2021 line-up, Samsung is also expanding its Curd Maestro feature across the entire range including the entry-level direct cool range as well as frost free and side-by-side refrigerators. The Curd Maestro feature will now be available across the entire range including direct cool and side-by-side refrigerators.

The other 5in1 features include Power Cool that allows up to 53% faster ice making and 33% faster cooling. In case the refrigerator temperature rises above 9°C due to power outage, the Black Out Notification feature will notify via flickering lights on the touch technology and the refrigerator will switch to Auto Express cooling to help consumers prevent food wastage. Consumers can also save up to 28% energy during winters or at night when high grade cooling is not required by selecting Eco Mode on the touch technology.

The new refrigerators come with an advanced temperature control setting, users can easily control the temperature of their refrigerator based on varied seasonal conditions. Different levels of temperature points allow one to store their food optimally while meeting the changing season requirements.

There is also Eco Mode function which adjusts the refrigerator’s temperature to approximately 6 degrees Celsius, saving 28% energy thereby reducing the running cost during winters, nights and when high grade cooling is not required.

In case the refrigerator temperature rises above 9°C due to power outage, the Black Out Notification feature will notify via flickering lights on the touch technology and the refrigerator will switch to Auto Express cooling to help consumers prevent food wastage.

The e-Defrost built-in feature enables the user to defrost the freezer by the pushing the e-Defrost button for 3 seconds. It will instantly start the process of removing any ice on the freezer walls and evaporator, Once the defrosting process completes, it switches off automatically. Consumers can also stop the de-frosting process anytime by pressing e-Defrost on the touch technology for 3 seconds.

Curd Maestro refrigerator addresses the pain points of curd making process which is complex, time taking, and tricky. Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions.

 The refrigerators with this feature ensure that nothing comes in the way of you and your precious family time; enabling curd preparation in 6.5 to 7.5 hours — 6.5 hours for soft curd, 7.5 hours for thick curd. One needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does the most crucial part of the job — fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too.

