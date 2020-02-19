Samsung launches New Range of convertible inverter air conditioners in India

The new range of Samsung Convertible Inverter ACs will be available on Flipkart and Samsung Estore from February 22 to February 25, 2020.

Samsung has today launched two new online series of Convertible Inverter Air Conditioners during the Flipkart Cooling Days from February 22 to February 25, 2020. The two new series - Dura Series and Copper Series ACs will come in 1-ton and 1.5-ton variants with three-star and five-star energy efficiency options.



The new range of Samsung Convertible Inverter ACs will be available on Flipkart and Samsung Estore from February 22 to February 25, 2020. Prices for the new AC range will start from Rs 33,499. Consumers paying with select credit & debit cards will also get an additional 10% cashback offer of up to Rs 1,500.



All the five new models come with the Convertible Mode. Additionally, the AC models will come with 10-year warranty on the highly efficient Digital Inverter Compressor, five-year warranty on the condenser, five-year warranty on the PCB Controller, free-gas recharge for five years and free installation.



Features of Convertible Inverter Air Conditioners:



Convertible Mode



Samsung’s Convertible Inverter Air Conditioners Series comes with a convertible mode where consumers can convert their 2 Ton AC to 1.5 Ton, 1.5 Ton to 1 Ton and 1 Ton AC to 0.8T. This feature enables the user to control the cooling capacity of the air conditioner while saving energy and providing optimal cooling at the same time.



8 Pole Digital Inverter Technology



With the introduction of 8-Pole Digital Inverter technology, consumers can maintain the desired temperature without frequently turning the air conditioner on and off. This series produces less torque fluctuation which ensures effective and efficient operation with less vibration and noise. It results in faster cooling and reduced energy consumption.



Stabilizer Free Operations



Samsung’s Convertible Inverter Air Conditioners can stably operate even in high fluctuation of voltage, eliminating the need of a separate stabilizer and providing better energy efficiency ratio. The stabilizer free operation ensures that the customer does not have to spend extra money in buying a separate stabilizer while at the same time protecting the AC against sudden voltage surge or drop. With a 130V – 290V operating range, these ACs can even sustain low voltage operation and remain stable.



Triple Protection Plus



The new range of ACs come with Triple Protection protecting the ACs from damage due to humidity and power surge. Triple Protector Plus provides device protection and includes anti-corrosion coating for the outdoor unit, and can endure extreme heat.



Smart Installation



Samsung’s Convertible Inverter Air Conditioners support Smart Installation mode which automatically checks installation status to find out if there are any problems while using the air conditioner. This mode provides the comfort of setting up the AC without any hassle. It gives confirmation to the user through the digital display after the service once the set-up is completed.



“Samsung is partnering with Flipkart to bring its latest range of Convertible Inverter Air Conditioners to online customers during the eagerly awaited Flipkart Cooling Days. Our research has shown that AC consumers are most concerned about durability, affordability and energy efficiency and this new online series is designed to meet these expectations of consumers with Samsung’s best-in-class technology,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.