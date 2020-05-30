Samsung launches Galaxy M31 8GB RAM variant in India for Rs 19,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on OneUI.

Samsung Galaxy M31 has received a new variant in India that packs 8GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. Initially, Samsung Galaxy M31 was launched in India with 6GB RAM paired with two storage configurations namely 64GB and 128GB onboard memory. The new variant is priced at Rs 19,999 and it is currently listed on the Samsung India website.



The smartphone is currently priced at Rs 16,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 17,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant following a price hike in April. Samsung Galaxy M31 comes in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour options.



Coming to the availability, there is no information on when the device will be available for sale. At the time of writing this, the phone is listed with Notify Me option.



For storage, tThe memory can be expanded via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.



For the camera setup, the Galaxy M31 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. It also supports fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature.



It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. The device measures at 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs about 191 grams.



On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and face unlock as well.