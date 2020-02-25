  • 14:18 Feb 25, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy M31 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 25, 2020 1:26 pm

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India for purchase.
Advertisement

Samsung has today launched its new smartphone under M-series in India. Dubbed as Galaxy M31, the smartphone is priced at Rs 14,999 for 6GB RAM + 64GB storage and Rs 15,999 for 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It will go on sale on March 5 at 12 noon.

 

Samsung Galaxy M31 will be available via offline retail stores, Samsung’s online store and Amazon India for purchase. The phone comes in Ocean Blue and Space Black colour options.

Advertisement

 

Samsung Galaxy M31 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by the Exynos 9611 octa-core SoC, coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of onboard storage. Additionally, you will also be able to expand the storage via a dedicated microSD card by up to 512GB.

 

The phone has a massive 6000mAh battery with 15W charging support and it runs on Android 10 which is based on OneUI. It also supports fingerprint sensor at the back and face unlock feature.


For the camera setup, the Galaxy M31 is equipped with quad rear cameras with a combination of 64-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth camera with f/2.2 aperture, and 5-megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture. For the front, there is a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

 

The device measures at 159.2x75.1x8.9mm and weighs about 191 grams. On the connectivity front, it supports dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C and dual-SIM.

Samsung Galaxy M31 key specs leaked ahead of launch on Feb 25

Samsung Galaxy M31 to be available via offline retail stores also

Samsung Galaxy M31 arriving in India at a starting price of Rs 15,999

Samsung Galaxy M31 full specs, renders and price leaked

Samsung Galaxy M31 launching in India today

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Tags: Samsung Samsung Galaxy M31

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

iQOO 3 gaming smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC launched in India

Huawei P40 series confirmed to launch on March 26

Vivo V19 official teaser out, confirmed to have punch hole design

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 laser printers you can buy!

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Top 5 soundbars that you can buy

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy M31 and 1st Impression

Samsung Galaxy M31 and 1st Impression
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?
Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Video: Exclusive: iQOO to launch two smartphones in February this year

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Top 10 Facts about TikTok

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies