Samsung launches Curd Maestro refrigerator that prepares Curd

Samsung has today announced the launch of the Curd Maestro Refrigerator, the world’s first refrigerator that will prepare curd. Samsung also launched India’s first five-star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerators in line with new 2020 Energy norms with a capacity of 198-litres. “National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI) has tested and recommended the process of curd making in Samsung’s Curd Maestro”, said the company.



Samsung’s new 2020 refrigerator lineup is available across all retail channels and on Samsung Shop starting January 2020 and will range from Rs 17,990 for the new 198-litre Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator to Rs 45,990 for the Smart Convertible 5 in 1 Refrigerator. Curd Maestro models will be priced between Rs 30,990 and Rs 45,990.





Curd Maestro addresses the problems of curd making which are complex, time taking, and tricky, yet an essential food ingredient in an Indian household. Curd Maestro refrigerator enables curd preparation in five to six hours - five hours for soft curd, six hours for thick curd.



To prepare curd in the refrigerator, one needs to boil and cool the milk and mix the curd culture manually while Curd Maestro does fermentation. It will not only ferment the curd but will store it too.



Curd Maestro makes curd with the same consistency each time and eliminates all the hassle of curd making in different weather conditions. These refrigerators come with Samsung’s Smart Convertible 5 in 1 Twin Cooling technology and will be available in 244-litre, 265-litre, 314-litre and 336-litre capacities.



Smart Convertible 5 in 1 Twin Cooling refrigerators come with five modes -Normal, Extra Shopping, Vacation, Seasonal, and Home Alone. Twin Cooling Plus is a truly independent cooling system, with separate airflows in both the fridge and freezer, preventing unpleasant smells from foods moving between the fridge and freezer. The line-up will be available in new design patterns, Paradise Bloom and Wave that add to the aesthetic value of the products and will be available in 253-litre capacity.



Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said “At Samsung we believe in meaningful innovations that transform lives of people. Convenience, storage space and energy efficiency are the key features consumers look for in a refrigerator, and our 2020 range addresses all these needs. We are confident the new range of refrigerators will further strengthen our market leadership in the refrigerator category.”







