Samsung launches Baker Series microwaves with steaming, grilling, frying features

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 19, 2021 1:58 pm

Samsung has launched new baker series of microwaves in India that come with steaming, frying and grilling features
Samsung today announced the expansion of its kitchen appliances range by launching the Baker Series microwaves that come with industry first features such as steaming, grilling and frying with pro-level convection features as per the company. 

 

Samsung has launched five models under the new Baker Series – two Grill Fry models and three Steam Cook models – that are available in 23 litre capacity. The range is available on Flipkart and Amazon, and Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop, with prices ranging from Rs 10,290 - Rs 11,590.  

Baker series microwaves

The new 2021 range of Samsung Baker Series microwaves come in Clean Pink, Pure Black and Clean Gray colours giving the aesthetics of kitchens a new enhancement. 

 

This new range of microwaves has intuitive controls, distinctive handles, glass finish body. 'These microwaves have been carefully crafted to make them aesthetically appealing, blending perfectly with the modern urban modular kitchen decor', as per Samsung. 

Samsung baker series

Furthermore, the new Baker series microwaves come with accessories such as glass steam cooker, round rack, and crusty plate. Its 99.9% antibacterial ceramic enamel interior makes the microwave durable and easy to clean.

 

With consumer’s focus shifting towards health and hygiene, Samsung has introduced Baker Series microwaves that come in two variants: Steam Cook variant with auto steam function that come with glass steam cooker accessory and Grill Fry microwaves with Crusty Plate that enables oil free frying. Both Steam Cook and Grill Fry microwave models come with a Home Desert feature for making desserts at home in a jiffy. 

 

The microwaves have an Eco mode which significantly reduces energy consumption with the industry’s lowest standby power. The Glass Touch control panel has just 6 essential buttons, which can be selected with a touch of your finger. 

