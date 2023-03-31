Samsung launches a 4TB SSD in India: Check what it has to offer

Samsung has launched a new T7 Portable Shield SSD in India with 4TB capacity. The new SSD from Samsung is equipped with a read speed reaching as high as 1,050 MB/s and a size as compact as a credit card. This SSD seems like a suitable storage device for those who create a lot of content and others who have large amounts of data to store. Check out the below FAQ to know what the new T7 Portable Shield SSD from Samsung has to offer.

What is the price of the Samsung 4TB T7 Portable Shield SSD in India? Available in blue, grey and red colours to cater to people of different tastes, the 4 TB PSSD T7 Shield is priced between the range of Rs 30,000 and Rs 35,000.

Where will the SSD be available for purchase? It will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Does the SSD come with a warranty? According to the company, consumers will be offered a 3-year limited warranty on the PSSD T7 Shield.

What are the read and write speeds of the SSD? The external storage device is powered by USB 3.2 Gen2 and embedded PCI NVMe technology, offering read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. The download time from a laptop is also reduced to 8.0 seconds for a 4K quality 4.8 GB video and 4.4 seconds for a full HD 3GB video.



How fast is this SSD compared to an HDD? This latest SSD is up to 9.5 times faster than external hard disk drives (HDDs). Samsung also claims that a 12K resolution video of 1TB would take approximately 22 minutes (50 frames per second 17:9 DCI, 8:1 compression codec) to transfer from the source to another device.

Is the new 4TB T7 Portable Shield SSD durable for rough usage? Samsung claims that the SSD is encased in a robust aluminium body, and is an IP65-certified device making it water and dust resistant. It is also shock-resistant from drops of up to three meters. “Users can use it not only in a confined workspace but also outdoors when shooting or creating content in real-time”, says the company.





What devices is the SSD compatible with? As the SSD follows the USB power specifications, it is compatible with a variety of host devices from mobile phones and tablets to professional cameras. Also See: Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs