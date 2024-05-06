Samsung Launches 25W 10000mAh, 45W 20000mAh Power Banks In India

Samsung has announced the launch of two new power banks in India. It has debuted the 10000mAh power bank that supports 25W Fast charging and the huge 20000mAh power bank that gets 45W fast charging. Here’s every detail you’d want to know about the two.

Samsung 10000mAh, 20000mAh Power Banks: Price, Features

Available in a single Beige colour, the power banks are on sale on Amazon, Samsung.com and at leading retail stores. The 10000mAh power bank costs Rs 3,499 while the 20000mAh power bank costs Rs 4,299.

The 20000mAh power bank comes with 45W super-fast 2.0 charging and the 10000mAh power bank supports wireless charging and 25W super-fast wired charging. The one with 20000mAh capacity supports triple port charging capability and can charge three devices simultaneously. Users can not only charge their smartphones, but can also charge headphones, gaming consoles, cameras or laptops.

Using lithium-ion batteries, Samsung’s 20000mAh power bank supports low current charging and is compatible with mainstream smartphones and digital devices, meeting users’ high daily demand for power. It further has support for PD 3.0 and PPS charging standards for a wider compatibility.

The 25W 10000mAh super-fast power bank can also charge a wide range of devices including smartphones, watches, buds and digital devices. The dual-port charging capability of the power bank allows users to plug in and power two devices at once. Additionally, the Qi certified power bank can charge a wide range of digital devices wirelessly with up to 7.5W.

Aside from this, Samsung India says that the power banks are made with UL-certified recycled materials which help reduce carbon emissions and conserve the planet’s precious resources.

