Samsung launches 2023 range of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines in India

Samsung today launched its 2023 range of semi-automatic washing machines that come with new features such as Soft Closing Toughened Glass Lid and Dual Magic Filter, per what the company likes to call it. The new range of washing machines from Samsung have a 5-star rating from BEE for maximum energy efficiency.

Samsung 2023 Semi-Automatic Washing Machines: Price

The new lineup is available in two capacity variants – 8 kg and 9 kg – with price ranging between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000. It is available in three colour combinations – dark grey & wine, dark grey & ebony black and light grey & ebony black. Consumers can purchase it via Samsung.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and across all leading retail stores in the country.

Samsung 2023 Semi-Automatic Washing Machines: Features

A first from Samsung, the washing machines have a Soft Closing Toughened Glass Lid which is designed to close gently, safely, and silently. In this feature, a damper automatically lowers the speed of lid movement, so that there is less risk of accidents.

The new line-up of Samsung’s semi-automatic washing machines employs a Dual Magic Filter that has been designed to prevent the drainage from clogging up. The filters collect lint, fluff and other residual particles that come out of dirty laundry and keep clothes clean and spotless. It is also easy to clean the filters as they open 180 degree.

Powered by the Hexa Storm Pulsator, the washing machine has three rollers and six blades that create a powerful, multi directional water flow. The three rollers and two sideboards have a series of ridges to give a gentle scrubbing to the clothes.

There’s also a Magic Mixer feature which ensures no residual detergent is left on the clothes. There’s an auto restart feature present as well, so the machine resumes the washing process as soon as electricity supply is restored following a power cut.