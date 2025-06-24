Vivo X200 FE Launched with a 6500mAh Battery; India Launch Expected in July

Vivo X200 FE has been announced in international markets such as Taiwan as the brand’s compact flagship. The device is also expected to debut in India in July but an official announcement is awaited. The X200 FE offers a 6500mAh battery, dual cameras on the back, and more.

Vivo X200 FE: Pricing

The Vivo X200 FE comes in Black, Pink, Yellow, and Blue colours. While the device has been announced in Taiwan and will debut in Thailand on July 3, its pricing details are yet to be disclosed. The device is also available to pre-book in Malaysia. India launch of the device is also expected sometime during next month.

Vivo X200 FE: Specifications

The Vivo X200 FE features a 6.31-inch 8T LTPO AMOLED Display with quad-curved edges and a centre-aligned punch-hole cutout. The display on the X200 FE has a 1.5K pixels resolution, 460 ppi, HDR 10+, a dynamic 120Hz Refresh Rate and 4500 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC paired with 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage and 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

The Vivo X200 FE has a triple-rear camera setup that includes an OIS-assisted 50MP f/1.88 Sony IMX921 primary camera, an 8MP f/2.2 Samsung JN1 ultra-wide angle unit with a 108-degree FOV, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto sensor with an f/2.65 aperture, PDAF, OIS, and 3x optical zoom. It offers a 50MP f/2.0 selfie shooter at the front. The cameras support Zeiss optics.

The Vivo X200 FE comes equipped with a 6500mAh battery unit and 90W fast wired charging support. It also features an IP68 + IP69 rating making it water and dust-resistant. It runs on FunTouch OS 15 based on Android 15.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS/ A-GPS, Infrared (IR) blaster, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It also has a stereo speaker setup and an X-axis haptic motor along with an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.