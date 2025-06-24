Vivo T4 Lite 5G Launched in India: Details to Know

Vivo T4 Lite 5G has been announced in India as a rebranded iQOO Z10 Lite 5G that was announced earlier this month. The new T4 Lite 5G comes with a MediaTek Chipset under the hood, a dual rear camera setup, a 6000mAh battery, and more.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Price, Availability

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 128GB variant; Rs 10,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant; and Rs 12,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The device will be available in two color variants: Prism Blue and Titanium Gold.

Sale begins on July 2, 2025, across Flipkart, vivo India e-store, and all partner retail outlets. Additionally, on a purchase of the device, customers can avail a flat Rs 500 instant discount on making the payment with an SBI, HDFC, or Axis Bank Credit/Debit card.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G sports a 6.74-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 840 nits peak brightness, and 269 PPI. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage (eMMC 5.1 in the 6GB model), which is further expandable via a microSD card up to 2TB.

The handset runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 custom skin out of the box. The Vivo T4 Lite 5G features a dual camera setup on the back, with a 50MP f/1.8 Sony primary camer and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. There is a 5MP f/2.0 shooter on the front for selfies. It is backed up by a 6,000mAh battery with 15W Fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 5G, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, and a USB-C port for charging. The handset gets a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and is also IP64 rated.