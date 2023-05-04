Samsung 2023 Neo QLED TVs launched in India: Price, Specs

Samsung today debuted its 2023 Neo QLED 8K TVs and Neo QLED 4K TVs in sizes ranging from 50-inches to 98-inches in India. Samsung Neo QLED TVs feature Smart Hub and other features such as Knox vault, Bixby, Amazon Alexa, multi view, etc. Read on to know more about the new TVs from Samsung.

Samsung 2023 Neo QLED TVs: Price

Samsung Neo QLED 8K TVs come in QN990C (98-inch), QN900C (85-inch), QN800C (75, 65-inch), QN700C (65-inch) models and will start from a price of Rs 3,14,990. Neo QLED 4K TVs come in QN95C (65, 55-inch), QN90C (85-, 75-, 65-, 55-, 50-inch), QN85C (65-, 55-inch) models will be priced starting Rs 1,41,990 onwards. These TVs will be available at all Samsung retail stores, leading consumer electronics stores, and across online platforms, including Samsung’s official online store Samsung Shop.

Consumers buying Neo QLED TVs until May 25, 2023 can get a free Samsung Soundbar HW-Q990 worth Rs 99,990 with select Neo QLED 8K TVs and Samsung Soundbar HW-Q800 worth Rs 44,990 with Neo QLED 4K TVs.

Samsung 2023 Neo QLED TVs: Specifications

These new TVs feature Samsung’s Quantum Matrix Technology that powers up to 33 million pixels and delivers a billion colours. The picture quality of Neo QLED TVs is powered by Samsung’s advanced Neural Quantum Processor, which supports the Quantum Mini LED-lit TV with 14-bit processing and AI upscaling, enabling features such as Shape Adaptive Light Control and Real Depth Enhancer Pro for a three-dimensional picture.

Both Neo QLED 8K & 4K TVs deliver bright and a wide range of colours that are validated by experts at Pantone. For synchronized sound experience the 2023 range of Samsung Neo QLED TVs come equipped with Q Symphony 3.0 that uniquely allows TV and soundbar speakers to operate simultaneously for an immersive surround effect.

Plus, the viewing experience is complemented by immersive sound with the world’s first wireless Dolby Atmos and Object Tracking Sound Pro with action-tracking sound from all corners of the TV. Adaptive Sound Pro optimizes sound considering characteristics of both the room and the audio content.

The new lineup comes with built-in IoT Hub with Calm Onboarding feature and IoT-enabled sensors for light, sound, and much more. Samsung Neo QLED TVs also feature Smart Hub, Tizen OS -powered entertainment hub, the new Samsung Knox Vault hardware chip with CC EAL 6+ certification, alongside Samsung’s own virtual assistant- Bixby and Amazon’s Alexa.

This TV virtually eliminates lag and motion blur with Game Motion Plus, delivering up to 144Hz for compatible PC-connected gaming content. There’s also a newly added feature of Virtual Aim Point while Super Ultrawide GameView provides content in aspect ratios of 16:9, 21:9 and 32:9.