Samsung launched Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum; also reiterates commitment towards sustainability

Samsung has launched the Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum cleaner globally. It is the company’s most powerful cordless stick vacuum yet with up to 280W1 of suction power, and is also the world’s first UL Verified AI-Powered cordless stick vacuum cleaner. Samsung also reiterated its commitment towards a sustainable environment through its Bespoke Life event 2023.

Samsung Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum: Price, Features

The Bespoke Jet AI will be available globally from June in markets including Australia, Europe and the U.S., with preorders starting today. It will be available in Satin Black and Satin Greige colours. The pricing of the vacuum cleaner is yet to be unveiled.

The Bespoke Jet AI features a HexaJet Motor which, with up to 280W of suction power and a maximum consumption power of 730W, makes it Samsung’s most powerful vacuum motor to date.

In order to allow users to clean for longer without stopping to charge, the Bespoke Jet AI offers up to 100 minutes of usage, the longest single battery runtime of any Samsung cordless stick vacuum. Its 4,500mAh battery features 80% more capacity than the previous model and has been optimized to retain 70% of its performance for up to 500 cycles, as per Samsung.

The Bespoke Jet AI also features a selection of brushes and other accessories. The Active Dual Brush offers cleaning on all types of floors and built-in LED lighting to highlight dust in dark spots, while the Slim LED Brush+ features a maneuverable design as well as LED lighting.

For more convenient storage of the device and its brushes, the Accessory Cradle allows users to store their device wherever they want. It also has an enhanced All-in-One Clean Station that can automatically shut its cover after every disposal and offers more powerful dust management performance with a 99.999% Multi-layered Filtration System for trapping fine dust and an improved hair removal rate of 99.9% for more efficient dustbin emptying.

It also has the Air Spin Edge technology that spins the Spinning Cyclone at a blade rate of up to 1,000 RPM to drain waste, including any remaining hair that may be stuck in the dustbin’s grille.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5 launch confirmed for late July in Seoul

Samsung Less microfiber filter launched

The Samsung Less Microfiber Filter was also launched and is now available in Korea and the U.K., and will roll out to other countries in Q3 of this year. It is an external washing machine filter designed to significantly reduce plastic microfiber emissions during laundry cycles.

The filter prevents up to 98.2% of microplastics released during laundry from escaping into the ocean, equivalent to eight 500ml plastic bottles per year when used four times a week. In addition, to help more customers get involved in cutting microplastic emissions, the Less Microfiber Filter has a mountable design style that allows it to be used with standard washing machine models.

The filter itself is made using recycled plastics, and was designed to be long-lasting and easy to maintain. The filter’s blades capture the microplastics with a 65-70 micrometer wide mesh, then redirect and compress these microplastics to one side, meaning the filter only needs to be cleaned roughly once a month.

Samsung’ commitment towards a sustainable future

The Korean manufacturer’s Bespoke Life Event 2023 also highlighted the company’s expanded “Bespoke Life” vision which is aimed at transforming users’ lives through sustainability, connectivity, and design, according to the company.

Examples of the company’s efforts to recycle more resources include operating aclosed-loop recycling center, incorporating bioplastic material from waste oil into Bespoke refrigerators’ storage baskets, and expanding its use of recycled fishing nets. Once products have been manufactured, they are shipped to users in Samsung’s eco-packaging, which began replacing plastic tape and coil with paper earlier this year, says the company.

Furthermore, Samsung announced that five of its new Bespoke appliances this year, including refrigerators, washers and dryers, dishwashers, and air conditioners, as well as Samsung’s Eco Heating System, will feature an upgraded version of SmartThings AI Energy Mode that will soon be available in 65 countries.

Moreover, to make the user’s life easier and his/her experience more seamless, Samsung has announced that it is integrating Wi-Fi support into all new Bespoke appliances and will make connectivity a standard in all Samsung appliance lineups in the coming years.

Lastly, Samsung is expanding its Bespoke refrigerator lineup with the launches of the Bespoke 4-Door Flex with Family Hub+, as well as new side-by-side and top-mounted models. The Bespoke 4-Door Flex with Family Hub+ features a bezel-less, 32-inch touchscreen that is nearly twice the size of the previous model and includes even more multitasking functions.