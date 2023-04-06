Samsung is rolling out April 2023 patch to these flagships

Samsung is one of those brands who is quite consistent with its update schedule and now, it has begun rolling out the latest April 2023 security patch for some of its flagships including the Galaxy S23 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. The update not only brings security improvements but also fixes a bunch of bugs and adds optimisations and new features for the cameras on the S23 series.

While we have already received the April 2023 security patch on our unit of Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Ultra in India, you can also check whether its available for you by going to Settings > Software Update > Check for updates. The update weighs in at about 875MB for the vanilla Galaxy S23 and over 900MB for the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Samsung Galaxy S23 series users will get security patches, bug fixes, and the latest camera related updates that hit users in South Korea last month. The camera update introduced a change to the autofocus system while shooting photos. Earlier, the phone used to autofocus on the subject before taking a photo that brought a slight delay while clicking the shot but now, users will get an instant response when tapping the shutter button.

Samsung also addressed an issue where a green line could show up on the left-hand side of the display when taking photos or videos. Apart from that, the update also brings other enhancements to video shooting as well.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4, the April patch is rolling out to those in the United States on T-Mobile’s network. A wider rollout to include other carriers and rollout in other countries should begin in the coming weeks. The update isn’t available in India as of now.