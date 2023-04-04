Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Plus’s first look

Samsung launched its Galaxy Tab S8 series in 2022 and since then, it hasn’t seen a successor. However, the Korean manufacturer is expected to debut its Galaxy Tab S9 series later this year, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and the Z Fold 5. The first CAD renders for the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus have now appeared online, giving us our early look at the tablet.

The report that comes from ‘OnLeaks’ and ‘Wolf of Tablet’ suggests that the rear design of the tablet will now slightly change compared to its predecessor. Then there’s the magnetic area on the back for the S-Pen, which allows the stylus to be conveniently stored whenever you are not using it.

Next, it will be getting the same display size as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, which is 12.9-inch, and is expected to sport the same resolution as well of 1752×2800 pixels (~266 ppi). As for the cameras, they are housed inside two circular cutouts on the back, below which is an LED flash.

The camera setup design is similar to the flagship Galaxy S23 series, which suggests Samsung is streamlining its product lineup in terms of design as the Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G also had a similar design on the back.

On the front, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 Plus will have two camera sensors on the right bezel, as compared to only one on the Tab S8 Plus. However, it is unknown as to what functionality this sensor will provide. The Galaxy Tab S9 Plus also retains a USB Type-C port at the bottom and a quad-speaker setup also.