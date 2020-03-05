Samsung introduces world’s first Wi-Fi 6 8K TV powered by MediaTek chipset

The flagship TV is the only 8K TV worldwide supporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

MediaTek and Samsung on Thursday introduced the world's first 8K QLED TV equipped with MediaTek’s custom Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the Samsung 8K QLED Y20 model (Q950, Q900).



According to the company, the flagship TV is the only 8K TV worldwide supporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and will offer consumers a more seamless entertainment experience with smoother streaming and gaming, as well as unconstrained internet access.



Wi-Fi 6 is the newest wireless standard with higher transmission throughput while saving on power, translating to smoother 8K streaming capabilities.



MediaTek said that it continues to release new lines of Wi-Fi 6 products for key markets including retail routers, broadband, consumer electronics, gaming, mobile and IoT.



"Samsung is a long-standing strategic partner of MediaTek, and its consistent drive to innovate has allowed MediaTek to continue to bring industry-leading IC solutions, like our Wi-Fi 6 family to market," Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group said in a statement.



"Samsung is driving growth of the premium smart TV segment and collaborating with them on Wi-Fi 6 and 8K is just the start of a strong global demand for advanced connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 solutions," he added.



