  • 13:36 Mar 05, 2020

Advertisement

Samsung introduces world’s first Wi-Fi 6 8K TV powered by MediaTek chipset

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 05, 2020 12:40 pm

Latest News

The flagship TV is the only 8K TV worldwide supporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.
Advertisement

MediaTek and Samsung on Thursday introduced the world's first 8K QLED TV equipped with MediaTek’s custom Wi-Fi 6 chipset, the Samsung 8K QLED Y20 model (Q950, Q900).

According to the company, the flagship TV is the only 8K TV worldwide supporting Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and will offer consumers a more seamless entertainment experience with smoother streaming and gaming, as well as unconstrained internet access.

Wi-Fi 6 is the newest wireless standard with higher transmission throughput while saving on power, translating to smoother 8K streaming capabilities.

MediaTek said that it continues to release new lines of Wi-Fi 6 products for key markets including retail routers, broadband, consumer electronics, gaming, mobile and IoT.

"Samsung is a long-standing strategic partner of MediaTek, and its consistent drive to innovate has allowed MediaTek to continue to bring industry-leading IC solutions, like our Wi-Fi 6 family to market," Jerry Yu, MediaTek Corporate Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group said in a statement.

"Samsung is driving growth of the premium smart TV segment and collaborating with them on Wi-Fi 6 and 8K is just the start of a strong global demand for advanced connectivity and Wi-Fi 6 solutions," he added.

This Samsung Smart Display will cost you up to Rs 12 crore!

CES 2020: Samsung introduces 2020 OLED 8K TV with Infinity screen

Samsung 55-inch and 65-inch Frame QLED TV to be available on Flipkart Republic Day Sale

Latest News from Samsung

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

OnePlus introduces OnePlus TV Product Ninjas programme in India

Realme Smart TV to be to launched in India in Q2 2020

Vu Premium TV series launched in India, price starts at Rs 10,999

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 Gadgets for women

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 apps for women safety

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 Controversies with Google Maps

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?

Oppo Enco Free Unboxing and Review: Is it worthy?
Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look

Oppo Reno 3 Pro Unboxing and 1st look
iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Realme 6 Camera Test

Oppo Reno 3 Pro - Things you should know!

Oppo Reno 3 Pro camera Shots

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies