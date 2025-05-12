Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Chipset Details Leaked

The Galaxy S25 FE chipset details have been leaked through a report suggesting that Samsung could rely on MediaTek’s flagship Dimensity Processor for powering its upcoming Fan Edition phone. The Galaxy S24 FE used the Exynos 2400e chipset and if the report is to be believed, then the S25 FE could bring a major performance boost over its predecessor.

Coming from NotebookCheck, the Galaxy S25 FE chipset could be a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 which was announced in October 2024. Reliance on MediaTek shouldn’t come as a surprise considering Samsung used the Dimensity 9300+ SoC in their latest Tab S10 series tablets which was a notable shift from Snapdragon processors that were used in the Tab S9 and Tab S8 series tablets.

Galaxy S25 FE will launch as per schedule, i.e, sometime in late 2025, according to the report. The S24 FE came in October so one could Samsung to follow a similar timeline for this year’s S25 FE as well. As of now, other details about the device, including its specs or design, are scarce.

Meanwhile, in other news related to Samsung, the brand could be planning to debut One UI 8 beta later this month. A report from earlier in April this year hinted that the brand’s upcoming foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Flip 7 will run on One UI 8 out of the box.

Considering Samsung has been launching its foldables in July since past two years, we can expect the One UI 8 beta launch to take place later this month (during third week of May as per the report), run the whole June, and make its official debut in the month of July when the new Z-series foldables launch.