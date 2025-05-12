Truecaller AI-Backed Message IDs Launched: Everything to Know

Truecaller AI-backed Message IDs have been launched by the caller ID App in India and 30 other countries. The company says it is using Large Language Models (LLMs) to scan your SMS inbox on your device itself to identify important business messages. Here’s everything to know about the new feature.

Truecaller AI-backed Message IDs uses advanced artificial intelligence and Large Language Models (LLMs) to go through you SMS inbox on your device and instantly identifies important business messages. From bank alerts and OTPs to delivery updates, flight itineraries, and payment reminders, Message IDs catch the signals in the noise. They summarize key details, highlight what matters, and help you take action quickly.

This feature isn’t limited to Premium users or English speakers. Whether you’re in Mumbai or Miami, whether your messages are in Hindi, Swahili, or Spanish, Truecaller’s Message IDs work without any issues. For it to work seamlessly, users have to give the app two permissions: Read SMS and Display Over Other Apps. Once done, you get real-time notifications for critical updates and skip the clutter without lifting a finger.

Truecaller has added another layer of trust: Green Message IDs. These come with a verified tick, confirming that the message is from a legitimate, verified business.

With the latest AI integration, Message IDs are no longer limited to transactional messages, OTPs, or delivery updates. Truecaller can now intelligently detect and highlight any important message, regardless of its category. Even if it’s an informational update that falls outside conventional SMS types, you’ll still receive a relevant Message ID.

In January this year, Truecaller rolled out support for real-time caller ID and spam blocking on iPhone. The update from Truecaller delivered spam and scam blocking abilities to iPhone users everywhere. Support for real-time caller ID and spam blocking on iPhone is made possible by Apple’s Live Caller ID Lookup framework, developed especially for apps like Truecaller to provide live caller ID in a privacy-preserving way.