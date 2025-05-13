Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Launched: Price, Specifications, Availability

Update 2:50 PM IST: Pricing, availability, and pre-order details of the Galaxy S25 Edge in India have been added.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge has launched as the brand’s latest S25 series phone. Different from the trio of S25 series phones launched earlier this year, the Galaxy S25 Edge has a slimmer form factor and a primary sensor that matches that of the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Here’s everything to know about it.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Price, Availability, Offers

Galaxy S25 Edge will be available in a range of colours, including Titanium Silver, Titanium Jetblack and Titanium Icyblue. Only the Silver and Jetblack colours will be available in India.

The device is available in two models, including the 12GB + 256GB trim and the 12GB + 512GB version, priced at Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,21,999, respectively. These cost USD 1,099 (approx Rs 93,200) and USD 1,219 (approx Rs 1,03,400) in the US, respectively.

Galaxy S25 Edge is up for pre-orders, starting today across all leading online and offline retail stores. Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy S25 Edge will receive a free storage upgrade worth INR 12,000. Customers can also avail no-cost EMI up to 9 months on the device.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Specifications

The Galaxy S25 Edge sports a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x flat display with a QHD+ Resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels). It supports an adaptive Refresh Rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz, and 2600 nits of peak brightness. The display is protected with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2.

Under the hood, the Processor is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy. The S25 Edge further gets 12GB RAM paired with 256GB and 512GB storage options. Next, it gets a 3900mAh battery with support for 25W Fast charging and Qi wireless charging as well.

Optics on the rear include a 200MP f/1.7 HP5 primary camera with OIS and 2x Optical Zoom support, and a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle sensor. Next, it has a 12MP f/2.2 front-facing camera. Additional features include Dolby Atmos-powered dual speakers and IP68 dust & water resistance.

Connectivity options on the device include UWB support and Wi-Fi 7, 5G, LTE, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and Wi-Fi Direct. It also has an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner and runs on One UI 7.0 based on Android 15. The device will receive 7 major Android OS updates and 7 years of security patches.